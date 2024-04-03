Pearl Thusi has announced that she will be joining Gagasi FM to host her very first radio mix

Mama Panther has scored her own show called the Midday Connexion, which airs every Wednesday

She will host the Midday Connexion with Khaya Mthethwa and DJ Sonic, and fans have expressed eagerness to listen in

Media personality Pearl Thusi has announced her new radio mix show on Gagasi FM.

Pearl Thusi announced her radio mix called ‘Midday Connexion’ on Gagasi FM. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Pearl Thusi joins Gagasi FM

Taking to Instagram, Pearl Thusi shared the wonderful news of her joining Gagasi FM. Since becoming a DJ, Pearl Thusi has just bagged her very own radio mix.

Mama Panther will be hosting Midday Connexion, which airs every Wednesday with Gospel star Khaya Mthethwa and DJ Sonic.

"LIVESTREAM!!! Or tune in !!! So exciting!!! My very first RADIO MIX. GOD IS SO GOOD!!!!"

Pearl will be on Gagasi from 12pm to 3pm weekly.

Fans laud Pearl Thusi

Congratulating her, fans have expressed eagerness to listen in and have stated how proud they are of Pearl.

amkelanimamtipha:

"Please be live on Instagram mama, can't wait."

hilaryhand:

"Please be live mama!!!"

alex_memela:

"Wow! The Best Lady is in Durban."

ntsiko7:

"We listening Pearl , love it."

cya_shuku:

"I see why you charge in dollars."

your_gurl_natty:

"I’m happy for you mama keep winning."

nanamagubane:

"Well done mama, well deserved."

zakithintuli:

"We are proud of you my cousin."

@Annie_Modiba:

"So how much are they paying her? R2800 ? I mean she doesn’t have experience?"

@villainguptas:

"I gues she won't be paid peanuts like what they did to Penny."

sipho_sezwa:

"Ahh you went hard on this one, Pearl."

Pearl Thusi's career as a DJ gets trolled

In a previous report from Briefly News, Pearl Thusi's DJing skills have been a hot topic of discussion since its inception, with many people saying she needs more practice.

Recent videos from her gigs have been circulating online, and she is getting trolled and compared to other talented DJs.

Some people even said that the DJ industry needs to be regulated because of the influx of female DJs.

Source: Briefly News