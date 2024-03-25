Pearl Thusi lit up Instagram timelines with a series of pictures rocking her fresh beaded braids

What stood out for most people was her youthful appearance in the stunning head and shoulder snapshots

Fans rushed to the actress' comments section to say she looks like various celebs, including Solange

Pearl Thusi's natural beauty shined in a series of photos on social media: Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Pearl Thusi mesmerised Instagram users with her breathtaking Instagram pictures.

Pearl Thusi's youthful glow

The actress showed her beautiful features with four stunning snapshots on her page.

She opted for a natural look and appeared makeup-free and untouched by Photoshop. Pearl radiated effortless beauty that left fans in awe.

Fans compare Pearl Thusi to celebs

Fans couldn't help but compare the SA media personality with some of Hollywood's biggest stars.

Names like Beyoncé, Solange, and even Tyla were brought up. They acknowledged Pearl's uncanny resemblance to these superstars.

See the post below:

Gifted in the looks department

One thing is for sure: Pearl Thusi knows how to turn heads and steal hearts with her stunning looks.

See the comments below:

@cindyy_khumalo asked:

"Is it me or do you look like Tyla in these pictures?"

@nkuza_faleni mentioned:

"You look like Solange. Beautiful Pearl. ❤️"

@bakali_billions commented:

"You looking like Beyoncé is something we should all be talking about in the comments."

@interesting_ot wrote:

"I think it's time I see your beautiful face somewhere in Tyler Perry's studio."

@phumziletracy8 posted:

"Pearl Thusi kanty why ufana kanje noSolange."

@keli_rali said:

"I see it! But I won’t say it, but trust me I see it."

@gumede_zama stated:

"The eyes! I could swim in them and get lost."

@superdave2067 added:

"You are so amazing and beautiful."

@ali_zondi typed:

"So beautiful. ❤️"

Pearl Thusi shows off new hairstyle

Recently, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi debuted her new hairstyle to her followers. The actress-turned-DJ flaunted her latest do, but sadly, she isn't a big fan of the click-clacking from her beads.

Our girl Pearl Thusi had her gorgeous hair braided and doesn't seem entirely happy with her choice of hairstyle.

Source: Briefly News