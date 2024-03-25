Popular actress Thembi Seete celebrated her 47th birthday, stunning fans with her youthful appearance

Award-winning Mzansi actress Thembi Seete is celebrating another trip around the sun. Social media is abuzz with heartwarming birthday messages from the star's fans and followers.

Thembi Seete celebrated her 47th birthday. Image: @thembiseete

Source: Instagram

Thembi Seete praised for her beauty on her birthday

Social media users have praised former Idols SA judge Thembi Seete for her stunning looks. Fans were shocked to discover that the actress who doesn't look a day over forty is celebrating her 47th birthday.

Thembi Seete has been gracing our screens for decades from the days of the Boom Shaka. The star has also appeared in several productions like Zone 14, Gomora, Idols SA, Kings of Joburg, and recently Adulting.

A picture of the former Gomora star was shared on social media by the popular entertainment blog, MDN News who also revealed her real age. The post read:

"Thembi Seete celebrates her 47th birthday today.❤"

Fans can't get enough of Thembi Seete's looks

Social media users flooded the post with mixed reactions. Many wished the talented entertainer well on her special day, others admitted that she is aging gracefully.

@LukhanyoMemela wrote:

"She looks younger and beautiful."

@uShakawaseLagos said:

"Thembi will always be beautiful, love her down-to-earth personality and humility."

@MabelaKgomotso commented:

"Can u use that adulting clip to wish her a happy birthday."

@Sello_Cnyolo added:

"Happy birthday Queen @Thembiseete_ hip hip hooray "

@BSim0 said:

"She's so beautiful. Happy birthday to her."

@Modibedi_Ernest commented:

"She looks 26... "

