Media personality Nandi Madida recently celebrated her 36th birthday on 20 March

The TV presenter expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love from her fans in a cute video

The Apple Music Africa Now Radio host expressed gratitude for all the things she achieved in her life

Nandi Madida has turned 36 years old. The media personality thanked her fans for the love they showed her, making her day extra special.

Nandi Madida expressed gratitude for all the love and achievements she received from her fans. Image: @nandi_madida

Nandi Madida celebrates birthday

Apple Music Africa Now Radio host Nandi Madida recently celebrated her 36th birthday on 20 March 2024. The star took to her X account to pen a short message to herself.

"Grateful to see another year on this earth! Happy birthday to me."

Zakes Bantwini shows love to wife

Her husband, Zakes Bantwini, also appreciated the TV presenter, who expressed his love for her in a lengthy Instagram post.

"Happy Birthday to the love of my life, my beautiful wife and my best friend @nandi_madida! Your presence fills my days with joy, your laughter is music to my ears, and your love is the greatest gift I could ever ask for. May this day be as beautiful and special as you are. Here’s to many more years of happiness, love, and unforgettable moments together. I cherish you today and always. Love you more than words can express. #happybirthday"

Nandi returns the love in a cute video

After all the sweet messages were poured in, Nandi made a video to thank her supporters. Nandi also mentioned all the things she has achieved so far in her career which spans for 20 years.

"Thank you, everyone, for the birthday wishes. Thank you, God! More life."

Nandi Madida marks 20 years of relevance in SA entertainment

In a previous report from Brielfy News, singer and presenter Nandi Madida marked 20 years of being in the entertainment industry.

The star posted a reel of the music she made with other artists and paired it with a heartfelt message on her Instagram page

Many fans showered her with love and expressed how proud they are of her and her success.

