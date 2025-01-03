Netizens unearthed a video of Pearl Thusi and her friend making fun of Bonang Matheba

The actress-turned-DJ taunted B after her ex-boyfriend called her Hlanyo following their domestic violence saga

This comes after Pearl vented about being cyberbullied, and Mzansi was quick to call her to order

Pearl Thusi used DJ Euphonik's phrase to taunt Bonang Matheba. Images: pearlthusi, euphonik, bonang_m

Mzansi said Pearl Thusi shouldn't pull the victim card after her history of being a cyberbully.

Pearl Thusi mocks Bonang Matheba

It's true that social media never forgets, and Pearl Thusi was reminded of a time when netizens turned their backs on her.

After DJ Euphonik called Bonang Matheba Hlanyo back in 2016, following their domestic violence saga, the phrase trended to the point where the DJ commercialised it and launched a range of T-shirts - further mocking his ex.

Hopping on the trend was Pearl Thusi and socialite, Linda Moeketsi, asking for their Hlanyo shirts, with Pearl seemingly poking fun at Bonang:

"I'm hlanyo, he's hlanyo, we're all hlanyos. We want our Nonke shirts, Euphonik, and we love you. Spice levels on a million!"

At the time, Pearl was close friends with DJ Zinhle, who had just broken up with AKA after the cheating scandal with Bonang. And it seems Pearl had inherited their beef.

Twitter (X) user MasekoValenciaN shared a video of Pearl and Linda, calling the actress out after she vented about being cyberbullied:

Mzansi roasts Pearl Thusi

Netizens hadn't forgotten about Pearl's past and dragged her for being a mean girl:

TheTitanBaddie was stunned:

"Why would you mock a domestic violence victim using the language of her abuser just because you don't like that a man left your friend for her?"

Sedeaux_S said:

"And she was so proud of her behaviour. Every Saturday on her show with Phat Joe was about shading Bonang. She's a mean girl who's now feigning shock."

TwixSin0 wrote:

"I’m not one of those people who forget her sins. Pearl Thusi’s list of crimes is very long."

BuhleTheFirst dragged Pearl:

"And now she thinks she's a victim of circumstances."

FaithMasilela2 posted:

"Pearl is dark, no class whatsoever."

