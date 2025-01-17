The controversial music executive Nota Baloyi recently defended Pearl Thusi amid the school fees drama

This came after Pearl Thusi was dragged on social media after she lied about helping a mother with her children's school fees

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Noyta Baloyi's post

Unlike her last name, Pearl Thusi was anything but helpful after selling a dream to a desperate mother. Months after she had promised to help a desperate mother with her children's outstanding school fees, the reality TV star got dragged on social media for failing to do so.

Recently, the controversial music executive Nota Baloyi came to Pearl Thusi's defence amid the school fees drama, saying that parents should normalise sending their kids to a no-fee school if they can't afford it and stop expecting celebrities to help them every time.

Nota wrote:

"Take your kids to a no-fee school and leave Pearl Thusi… Stop coming to the timeline with problems you should be bringing to your family. You’re not settlers, your ancestors have been here for centuries why can’t your cousins help? Nobody owes you a bursary, even if they promised!"

Netizens react to Nota Baoyi's defense

Many netizens reacted to Nota Baloyi defending Pearl Thusi after she ghosted a desperate mother. Here's what they had to say:

@missLovely203 said:

"Pearl could have just skipped the tweet rather than giving that woman false hope."

@madlokovubiz1 responded:

"True, actual fact that is an entitlement, Pearl out of goodwill promised, that doesn't make her a bad person if her circumstances also changed."

@SpheGuda replied:

"One thing I've perceived on this app is that there's no right or wrong. It depends on who said it. Pearl was wrong for making that promise. That lady was seeking help, and Pearl promised to help, but then she ghosted her. That's wrong, full stop. It's not about entitlement."

