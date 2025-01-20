South Africans believe Denise Zimba may have already moved on after sharing details of her failed marriage

The actress posted a video with an unknown man, and people are convinced she was doing a boyfriend reveal

Mzansi is concerned about Denise dating another white man, while others sent well wishes as she navigates single motherhood

Denise Zimba seemingly did a boyfriend reveal.

Source: Facebook

Netizens are convinced Denise Zimba is back on the dating market after she posted a video with an unknown man.

Denise Zimba breaks silence after divorce scandal

Weeks after dishing out files about her failed marriage, it appears that Denise Zimba is slowly moving on from the drama.

The former Generations actress revealed how her ex-husband/ baby daddy had an affair with her best friend, later revealing the mistress' identity and causing a social media storm.

But now, it appears she has moved on, glowing even, after unpacking her dirty laundry.

In her latest post, Denise shared a video of herself, all smiles beside an unknown man. She captioned it with a sweet letter promising to be the best version of herself for her kids:

"I will love on you forever, Kopano. Don’t dim your light for nobody, ever again! Your babies need their mama to be happy and thriving!"

Mzansi weighs in on Denise Zimba's post

Netizens are convinced that Denise has a new man and believe her former bestie might try her luck again:

Aus_Keke warned:

"You're dating your best friend's type again? She's coming!"

ItisSamhere said:

"You don't learn, do you? You are giving Oscar Pistorius another chance at the expense of your mental health?"

kele_tebz asked:

"You haven't learned about friends, chomi?"

Meanwhile, others sent well-wishes to the actress and hoped she would recover from the betrayal:

joyBongie said:

"A happy mom means happy kids."

kgauu_ showed love to Denise:

"Everything will fall into place. Raise your kids and prioritise your peace of mind and happiness. Sending you so much love."

LightlySalty0 wrote:

"Through the pain, but it's a smile still."

Denise Zimba launches new show

In more Denise Zimba updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the actress launching a new show.

Seemingly marking her return to the entertainment industry, fans are stoked to see her back on their screens.

