AKA Murder: ‘Podcast and Chill’ Reacts to Nota Baloyi’s Theory About Rapper’s Assassination
- The Podcast and Chill crew weighed in on Nota Baloyi's theory about AKA's murder
- The controversial music executive accused the rapper's friends and associates of being involved
- Meanwhile, Nota's online community declared its support for Nota, saying they never doubted him
Podcast and Chill recently discussed the AKA murder case and Nota Baloyi's theory.
Podcast and Chill reacts to AKA murder case
As the police and prosecutors continue the investigation of AKA and Tibz' murder case, it appears that it won't be too long before fans and family know the truth.
The case has made some promising developments after footage of one of the suspects was released where he was seen following AKA around Durban.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The Podcast and Chill crew weighed in on the developments as well as Nota Baloyi's latest reaction to the case, where he taunted K.O's brother and AKA's friend, saying:
"K.O’s baby brother was really sloppy; I know he can’t sleep at night. Don Design isn’t getting any rest either."
Sol Phenduka fears that something may happen to the suspects should more evidence be revealed:
"I wouldn't be surprised if something happens to those guys because the case is getting stronger."
Mzansi supports Nota Baloyi
Fans and followers said they never doubted Nota:
DeepNmusique_ZA praised Nota:
"You're a genius, bro. We will give you credit because you always see the things we don't see."
TrevorSmithSnr said:
"I never doubted you from the get-go, and I still stand with you to date."
LekometsaKarabo supported Nota:
"I'm with you all the way, my king."
KhanyisaWolf wrote:
"People should give up at this point in arguing with you because you are always absolved."
Fragiie_Millz asked:
"But what would K.O's brother benefit from killing AKA? What is the motive?"
Nota Baloyi fires shots at Burna Boy
SA rallies behind Trevor Noah after ex's accusations: "The only nobody in that relationship was her"
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Nota Baloyi's comments about Burna Boy's car collection.
He dragged the Nigerian singer's fleet, calling it a "waste" because his country has no freeways.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za