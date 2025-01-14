The Podcast and Chill crew weighed in on Nota Baloyi's theory about AKA's murder

The controversial music executive accused the rapper's friends and associates of being involved

Meanwhile, Nota's online community declared its support for Nota, saying they never doubted him

‘Podcast and Chill’ reacted to AKA's murder case and Nota Baloyi's theory. Images: Twitter/ MacGUnleashed, Instagram/ akaworldwide, Instagram/ lavidanota

Podcast and Chill recently discussed the AKA murder case and Nota Baloyi's theory.

Podcast and Chill reacts to AKA murder case

As the police and prosecutors continue the investigation of AKA and Tibz' murder case, it appears that it won't be too long before fans and family know the truth.

The case has made some promising developments after footage of one of the suspects was released where he was seen following AKA around Durban.

The Podcast and Chill crew weighed in on the developments as well as Nota Baloyi's latest reaction to the case, where he taunted K.O's brother and AKA's friend, saying:

"K.O’s baby brother was really sloppy; I know he can’t sleep at night. Don Design isn’t getting any rest either."

Sol Phenduka fears that something may happen to the suspects should more evidence be revealed:

"I wouldn't be surprised if something happens to those guys because the case is getting stronger."

Mzansi supports Nota Baloyi

Fans and followers said they never doubted Nota:

DeepNmusique_ZA praised Nota:

"You're a genius, bro. We will give you credit because you always see the things we don't see."

TrevorSmithSnr said:

"I never doubted you from the get-go, and I still stand with you to date."

LekometsaKarabo supported Nota:

"I'm with you all the way, my king."

KhanyisaWolf wrote:

"People should give up at this point in arguing with you because you are always absolved."

Fragiie_Millz asked:

"But what would K.O's brother benefit from killing AKA? What is the motive?"

