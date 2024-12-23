Nota Baloyi Fires Shots at Burna Boy’s Expensive Car Collection: “In a Country With No Freeways”
- Nota Baloyi dissed Burna Boy's car collection, calling it a waste due to Nigeria's lack of freeways, sparking a heated debate online
- Burna Boy's luxury vehicles, including Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and Rolls Royces, were showcased in a video that led to mixed reactions
- Social media users clashed over the post, with many accusing Nota of jealousy and others siding with his controversial opinion
Nota Baloyi had a few things to get off his chest about Nigerian superstar Burna Boy's mouth-watering car collection. The media personality sparked a heated debate with his post.
Nota Baloyi disses Nigeria
It's no secret that most Nigerians and South Africans don't see eye to eye. Social media users from the two countries are always dragging each other. South Africans have always dragged Burna Boy over his xenophobic accusations.
Nota Baloyi sparked a heated debate when he fired shots at a video about Burna Boy's cars. The video shared on X by a user with the handle @benny7gg shows the On The Low hitmaker's cars, including four Ferraris, two Rolls Royces, and two Lamborghinis, at his home in Lagos.
Responding to the video, outspoken media personality Nota Baloyi said the cars were a waste because Nigeria has no freeways. Nota, recently released from prison after serving two weeks of his sentence, is popular for always speaking his mind.
"In a country with no freeways… SMH, what a waste. He can’t even move to South Africa!"
Fans respond to Nota Baloyi's post
Social media was a warzone after Nota Baloyi's shot at Burna Boy and Nigeria. Although many South Africans detest the Nigerian hitmaker for his strong stance against SA, many felt Nota was jealous.
@Derhodah16871 said:
"As long as he is driving those cars in his home country, all is well."
@Talk_28
"Wena you are in a Country with Free ways and what do you have nothing. Fighting traffic Police. Behave."
@TyresseDickson commented:
"I know you have more supercars parked in your imagination. You are a wild dreamer."
@LwandleMgudlwa added:
"Jealous Mona. You wouldn’t afford even one of these laaitie. Leave Burna alone!!"
Nota Baloyi makes bold claims against Julius Malema and Shebeshxt
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi fired shots at EFF leader Julius Malema and controversial rapper Shebeshxt.
Nota questioned Shebe and Malema's relationship after a viral video of the star seemingly driving under the influence.
