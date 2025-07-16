A video showcasing five siblings and their striking resemblance to their mother has gained massive traction online, leaving many in awe

The siblings' similar facial features, posture, and expressions to their mom are remarkably identical, and they revealed a shocking revelation about their dad

The clip has become a wholesome moment on social media, celebrating family bonds and the beauty of generational genetics, while also bringing laughter and entertainment to viewers

A video of five siblings showcasing their uncanny resemblance to their mother has left Mzansi in awe and sparked thousands of reactions online.

A mother and her daughters wowed social media with their identical looks. Image: TheDelesafatriplets

Source: Facebook

The clip shared on Facebook by TheDelesafatriplets on 14 July 2025 has since gained massive traction online. The now-viral clip opens with the mom standing confidently in front of the camera.

5 Siblings look exactly like their mother

Moments later, each of her five children steps forward one by one, turning around in circles to reveal themselves, and what stuns viewers is how strikingly similar they all look to her. From their facial features to their posture and expressions, it’s clear that her genes dominated in the family gene pool.

The video was captioned humorously with: “Dad’s genes did not even try,” adding a playful tone that resonated with many online users. TheDelesafatriplets also opened up about their father, who they revealed passed away, and expressed how happy he would be looking down at his kids from heaven.

"Our Dad will be so happy watching this video from heaven. His beautiful wife and children."

The lighthearted post had many social media users commenting on the strong maternal resemblance and applauding the family’s creativity in presenting it.

Family resemblance content often draws attention online, but this particular clip stands out for the unique way the family chose to highlight it. The visual coordination and smooth transitions added to the wow factor, making it both heartwarming and entertaining.

The video not only brought laughter to Mzansi but also celebrated family bonds and the beauty of generational genetics. It’s become a wholesome moment on social media, reminding viewers of the power of family resemblance and the fun that can come with embracing it.

Watch the sweet footage of the family below:

SA reacts to siblings' resemblance

The online community of Mzansi took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the family resemblance by saying:

Andre Mcmahan said:

"Damn, was the dad even in the room when they were conceived? Every last one of them looks like momma!!!"

Javari Jamal wrote:

"She gave birth to the same child five times."

Arthur Bridgewater expressed:

"Dad wasn't even a donor. Mom gets 100% credit."

Àdòrèè Rùbyy commented:

"What’s another word for having five kids at one time, cause that’s what she did, they look like her."

Nick Dlamini replied:

"She literally birthed her own mirrors."

Unique, Truly stated:

"Five kids that look exactly like the mother!! (Dad was just a canvas and mom was clearly the paintbrush)."

Miti Bright Joseph simply said:

"It's like she had them by herself."

A woman and her daughters caused a stir with their identical looks in a video. Image: TheDelesafatriplets

Source: Facebook

