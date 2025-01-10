Nota Baloyi has once again raised more allegations nearly two years after AKA's brutal murder

It seems he is sticking to his story that K.O's brother was involved, along with several other friends of the late rapper

Mzansi is now considering Nota's version of events, while others warned him about catching another defamation case

Nota Baloyi claims AKA's friends were behind the rapper's murder. Images: Twitter/ lavidaNOTA, Instagram/ akaworldwide

Source: UGC

It looks like Nota Baloyi does, in fact, miss his jail buddies, and netizens said his latest allegations might reunite them once again.

Nota Baloyi reacts to AKA murder case

Nearly two years since AKA and Tibz were assassinated outside of a Durban restaurant, details surrounding their murder are still being pieced together.

New updates revealed that Muziwenkosi Harvey Gwabeni was identified through CCTV footage following the rapper throughout his short stay in Durban, all while communicating with another suspect, Lindani Ndimande.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Nota Baloyi commented on the developments and once again pointed a finger at K.O's brother as well as two of AKA's friends, Don Design and Saso from Dream Team:

"K.O’s baby brother was really sloppy, I know he can’t sleep at night; Don Design isn’t getting any rest either.

"Saso is throwing house parties and booking Zinhle, but we saw him leading Kiernan out to be shot even though it didn’t go according to plan. I can’t go to jail again. Ayeye!"

This wouldn't be the first time Nota placed these individuals at the scene of the crime, although the last time it happened, he landed in prison:

Mzansi weighs in on Nota Baloyi's claims

Netizens warned Nota about landing in more legal drama:

Seeyarrr said:

"You're going back inside, Nota!"

madmoneydave asked:

"Didn’t you go to prison for these kinds of tweets?"

bonkosi0804 was worried:

"Oh no, you're going to jail again."

gudani43864431 warned Nota:

"You were adamant that you were not going to jail the first time around, so be careful. Your understanding of the law proved to be flawed; it can also be flawed now."

Meanwhile, others are sceptical and are now considering Nota's version of events:

YouRHiggghnssss said:

"One day they gonna value your truth!"

RhenosterDyhlan agreed:

"You are right, man; everybody saw the CCTV footage."

Mrmoney115 wrote:

"My GOAT said it a long time ago."

Woman claims to channel AKA's spirit

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a woman claiming to have channelled AKA's spirit after his death.

She shared some details about the late rapper's murder and how he allegedly felt before and after he was killed, including his reaction to his fiancée's death.

Source: Briefly News