The South African musician Presss Sihlangu recently confirmed that his relationship with Dineo Moloisane has ended

This was after news that Dineo found out Press had a two-month-old baby with another woman in December 2024

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Presss' confirmation that the relationship is over

Presss and Dineo Moloisane ended their relationship. Image: @presssmusic, @dineomoloisane

Source: Instagram

This past year, Mjolo dribbled many of our fave celebs, and many of the most loved popular couples have called it quits, leaving their fans heartbroken.

The South African musician Presss Sihlangu recently announced and confirmed that his relationship with Mzansi's influencer and radio presenter, DIneo Moloisane, has ended.

This came after the two stars made headlines in December 2024, after Moloisane found out that the singer allegedly had a two-month-old baby with another woman whilst they were still in a relationship.

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a video of the Press confirming the end of their relationship in public during one of his performances at an unknown event. However, the singer left many netizens with a question mark as he didn't reveal why they had broken up.

The video was captioned:

"Press reveals that his relationship with Dineo Moloisane is over."

Netizens react to their breakup

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the couple breaking up. Here's what they had to say:

@shaz___m said:

"So the kids will be introduced to another partner."

@BabyPana23 wrote:

"Haiybo he just sang for Dineo’s mother on her birthday like the past weekend."

@TwaRSA26 responded:

"We knew it wasn't going anywhere."

@W77683Willy replied:

"That was top quick. He dodged a bullet, for real."

@Loulou_bhaybe commented:

"Genuinely, I feel like Press offered Dineo a press package to promote him, and it had a time span! She said I’ll do it in three months! And you know what? Everyone is speaking about Presss when none of us weren’t for years! And I love Dineo, by the way."

