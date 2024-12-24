An unknown woman has shared videos claiming to have channelled AKA's spirit

She revealed details about the late rapper's assassination and claims that his close friends were involved

Some netizens aren't buying what she's selling and are convinced that she's using her "gift" for views or to scam gullible fans

A woman on TikTok says AKA gave her messages about how he felt around the time of his death. Images: akaworldwide

A woman has come forth claiming to have a gift that may aid in shedding light on AKA's murder mystery.

Woman claims to channel AKA's spirit

Just over a year since AKA was gunned down in Durban, an unknown woman on TikTok claims to have channelled the rapper's spirit.

The lady, Fezile Mncube, shared some information about the night the rapper and his former manager, Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, were murdered, saying it was more complicated than what fans and the police may think:

She took the viewer through AKA's tumultuous relationship with Anele Tembe:

"Emotions were high, and I'm seeing AKA stepping out of the room while Anele moved toward the balcony. She just wanted to scare AKA, but unfortunately, she slipped and fell. There was no cleansing, and Anele's spirit continued to live with AKA. Because of this, he was followed by death."

She went on to speak about the murder plot and motive:

"I'm seeing a group of people gathered together, talking about murdering him. I see that one person is very prominent who seems to have a personal vendetta against AKA due to Anele's death.

"AKA tells me that he was happy that day, almost as though he knew it was his last day on earth."

Fezile later revealed that a "caramel-skinned" man in AKA's close circle, who never cut his hair, worked closely with the assassins and fed them information about the rapper's movements.

She also shared messages from AKA to his loved ones, including Nadia Nakai:

"He wants you to know that he loves and appreciates you for being a light and trying to help change his life. Unfortunately, your time together was limited. He says he will be by your side and be your guardian angel."

Mzansi weighs in on woman's claims

Netizens aren't convinced and believe the woman is merely fishing for views or to raise fans' hopes:

Pm_kukuterian2 said:

"No wonder they scam y'all; you are easily manipulated."

kaylenciaga wrote:

"I watched this video last week and sighed. Mind you, this info is just a mix of opinions from this platform. We are not hearing anything new - just speculations crammed into a video."

Pm_kukuterian2 clarified:

"AKA was the one posting videos on IG of his whereabouts."

Meanwhile, some netizens were moved by Fezile's message and think she may be on to something:

South African rapper, Nadia Nakai, said:

"Thank you for the message."

Mkhanka wrote:

"Nota told us a long time ago that Don Design was involved."

nomagugudub warned:

"Please be safe; I'm scared for your life."

Thery posted:

"I have a feeling that he told you more but you can't say."

