Global site navigation

Benni McCarthy Talks About His Bond With the Late Rapper AKA, SA Reacts
Celebrities

Benni McCarthy Talks About His Bond With the Late Rapper AKA, SA Reacts

by  Mbali Tebele 2 min read
  • The former South African football player Benni McCarthy recently talked about his bond with AKA.
  • In the video shared on social media, McCarthy shared how strong his bond with the late rapper was
  • He further mentioned that the late Supa Mega was the closest person that could’ve gotten me back into music

CHECK OUT: No degree? No problem. Learn the skills to succeed in digital marketing!

Netizens reacted to the bong Benni McCarthy had with AKA
Benni McCarthy opened up about his bond with AKA. Image: bennimac17/akaworldwide
Source: Instagram

The South African rapper AKA will forever be remembered, as many celebrities remember their time with him before his passing.

Benni McCarthy talks about his bond with AKA

It has been over a year since the hip hop rapper AKA was killed in Durban last year, and recently, the former South African football player Benni McCarthy spoke about the special bond he shared with the slain rapper.

In a video posted by an online user @XoliswaZondo on her Twitter (X), McCarthy revealed that his bond with AKA was very special as he was the closest person who could’ve gotten me back into music.

Read also

Netizens question Cassper Nyovest about the whereabouts of his gardener: "We want Innocent"

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow

He further mentioned how his death has left him devastated. She captioned the clip:

"The closest person that could’ve gotten me back into music was the late AKA’- Benni McCarthy.' Benni talks about his bond with Kiernan Forbes and how devastated he was after his tragic passing."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Benni's video

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@JVCK89 said:

"Real recognises real."

@madodana19 wrote:

"Benni is in the 18 area."

@mqoballack commented:

"Everything is about being coloured to Benni."

@xolanimkhize24 responded:

"Long Live Supamega Live Long."

@Ace1_3 mentioned:

"The GOAT knows The GOAT."

Lynn Forbes says she forgives the man who shot AKA

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, said she had forgiven the hitman who shot her son in Durban. Many people have been wondering how AKA's mother feels about the men who shot and killed AKA.

Read also

Hilarious video of Kabza De Small helping DJ struggling with his set goes viral, SA reacts

Speaking in a tell-all interview on The Carol Ofori Podcast on East Coast Radio, AKA's mother said she never wanted to watch the traumatising video. However, Lynn came across the video while scrolling through her timeline and has been unable to get it off her mind. She said the clip replays in her head every night before bed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Mbali Tebele avatar

Mbali Tebele (Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: