The former South African football player Benni McCarthy recently talked about his bond with AKA.

In the video shared on social media, McCarthy shared how strong his bond with the late rapper was

He further mentioned that the late Supa Mega was the closest person that could’ve gotten me back into music

Benni McCarthy opened up about his bond with AKA. Image: bennimac17/akaworldwide

The South African rapper AKA will forever be remembered, as many celebrities remember their time with him before his passing.

Benni McCarthy talks about his bond with AKA

It has been over a year since the hip hop rapper AKA was killed in Durban last year, and recently, the former South African football player Benni McCarthy spoke about the special bond he shared with the slain rapper.

In a video posted by an online user @XoliswaZondo on her Twitter (X), McCarthy revealed that his bond with AKA was very special as he was the closest person who could’ve gotten me back into music.

He further mentioned how his death has left him devastated. She captioned the clip:

"The closest person that could’ve gotten me back into music was the late AKA’- Benni McCarthy.' Benni talks about his bond with Kiernan Forbes and how devastated he was after his tragic passing."

Netizens react to Benni's video

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@JVCK89 said:

"Real recognises real."

@madodana19 wrote:

"Benni is in the 18 area."

@mqoballack commented:

"Everything is about being coloured to Benni."

@xolanimkhize24 responded:

"Long Live Supamega Live Long."

@Ace1_3 mentioned:

"The GOAT knows The GOAT."

Lynn Forbes says she forgives the man who shot AKA

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, said she had forgiven the hitman who shot her son in Durban. Many people have been wondering how AKA's mother feels about the men who shot and killed AKA.

Speaking in a tell-all interview on The Carol Ofori Podcast on East Coast Radio, AKA's mother said she never wanted to watch the traumatising video. However, Lynn came across the video while scrolling through her timeline and has been unable to get it off her mind. She said the clip replays in her head every night before bed.

