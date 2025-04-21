Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt recently threatened his fans while he was at an event where he was performing

The Thwerka rapper's latest clash with a fan was caught on camera and a video of the incident circulated on X on Sunday, 20 April

South Africans took to the video to share their thoughts after seeing Shebeshxt getting involved in another heated argument with a fan

Talented rapper Shebeshxt, who previously made headlines for being absent in court trended on social media on Sunday, 20 April when he threatened his fans on stage.

South Africans were not surprised when the musician, who previously addressed his drinking and driving stopped performing.

The Limpopo-born artist trended on social media when X user @OupaBaloyi7 shared a video of him threatening fans while performing on stage.

"Why are they doing this to Shebeshxt, mara?" asked the X user.

In the video, the rapper stops performing when a fan allegedly throws alcohol at him.

When the music stops the rapper asks the fan: "Onyaka go ny* nah?" (Do you want to sh*t on yourself?).

South Africans react to the musician's video

@SNcibisane75484 reacted:

"Simple idiot with a simple mind of irrationality and chaos. He must try these things in North West and find out."

@Mtshepana wrote:

"Shame he was not aware that these guys are more racists. Never trust Venda people."

@RealBhowamani said:

"Whoever keeps on showering that beer on stage is doing the lords work."

@MaponyaMelale replied:

"Why is even go to Venda? Mavenda once did this DJ Tira…they are so disrespectful. Next thing they wonder why no one comes to their hood."

@SelbyNhleko said:

"From today I have lost respect for Venda people that I used to respect much. " He came all the way from you " I felt that."

@_Pope03 wrote:

"Venda boy said "he came all the way from you"."

@Thendo_Khae_ said:

"You can't expect peace while people are intoxicated, he'll be strong."

@muzi2104 wrote:

"I have too many things to say about this video. But for now, I'll just laugh."

@TheGBrown1 replied:

"You know Shebe must differenciate between being on stage and mugging people. Some fans are doing that on purpose and now he is becoming weak. He can't stop because of one person."

@Matome_Kay replied:

"Shebeshxt said bring them so he can doner them, and he knows they won't fight. Bao bona ba nyaka di left mpameng."

@Pappie91 said:

"He must visit Odendaalsrus, Sasolburg, Vaal, Klerksdorp, Orkney, etc."

Shebeshxt threatens his fans on stage again, South Africans are not surprised. Images: Shebeshxt

Rapper Shebeshxt faces possible culpable homicide

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the popular rapper, Shebeshxt faced possible culpable homicide charges while he was recovering in hospital.

The musician was involved in a car crash on Saturday, 8 June, in which his daughter, Onthatile, died on impact.

Police have begun probing the accident, obtaining statements from, among others, his girlfriend and Onthatile's mother, Kholofelo.

Responses to the post streamed in as Saffas expressed their views about the deadly accident.

