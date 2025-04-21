Faith Mangope has gone viral after sharing a picture with her white boyfriend on social media

Social media reactions to the interracial relationship were mixed, with some criticising and others supporting the couple

Faith Mangope is not the only South African media personality in an interracial relationship, as Pearl Modiadie was previously dating Jordan Cohen before their reported breakup

Radio presenter Faith Mangope is in love and happy. A picture of the radio presenter and businesswoman, and her heartthrob, has gone viral on social media.

A picture of Faith Mangope's boyfriend has gone viral.

Source: Instagram

Faith Mangope finally reveals her boyfriend

Faith Mangope is making headlines after a picture of her and her white boyfriend surfaced on social media. A picture of the star and her unidentified man was posted on social media by the popular entertainment page, MDN News. The caption read:

"Broadcaster and businesswoman Faith Mangope with her boyfriend."

SA reacts to Faith Mangope's picture

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the picture. Some blasted the star for dating a white woman, while others showed support for the interracial couple.

@TSambro said:

"I have nothing against interracial marriages/ relationships... But I always wonder, especially if a SA black person is married to a white SA (specifically an Afrikaner), what do they honestly see when they are watching their black partner sleeping...what goes through their mind... Black/white relationships are never easy in South Africa...We need another hundred years or so before things become normal in this department."

@chris_khoza commented:

"I'm disappointed shem."

@bozzie_t said:

"I’m just happy that the identity of her man did not make her change her principles to appease him, unlike this one."

@Alakhe_matmatz wrote:

"Faith deserves a fairytale ending.. love her so much.. Congratulations to them."

@Vaccinations13 said:

"Why is she fighting Oranians, but her boyfriend is one of them?"

@Remoratiiile commented:

"Bo faith give us wrong advice about life and relationships kgante they're dating makgowa 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@dumakude244 wrote:

"I always suspected that she is involved with a white man, I always the case with most woke black women."

@KingKele6 said:

"Aaai, it will end in tears, these brothers are after two things only, kuku and money and connections, ask Pabi, she looks like she's eating salt every day."

Faith is not the only SA media personality dating a white man. Pearl Modiadie was also dating Jordan Cohen before rumours of their break-up started making rounds on social media. The news came after the star reportedly got engaged to her boo.

