Actress Minnie Dlamini's ex-boyfriend, Dr Brian Monaisa, recently trended on social media when he confirmed their breakup rumours

The medical doctor confirmed in a statement that he and the TV personality mutually ended their relationship

South Africans and fans of the media personality took to Monaisa's post to comment on the doctor's latest Instagram post

Dr Brian Monaisa confirms the end of his relationship with Minnie Dlamini.

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini's ex-boyfriend, Dr Brian Monaisa has rubbished rumours that their relationship ended due to infidelity.

Monaisa and Dlamini, who recently trended on social media when they deleted each other's photos on Instagram, had tongues wagging as people speculated about their relationship.

The celebrity doctor confirmed on his Instagram account on Monday, 21 April in a statement that his relationship with the actress and TV personality has ended.

"Ms Dlamini and I had a beautiful relationship which sadly came to an end purely for personal reasons which had nothing to do with infidelity, by either part" he says.

Monaisa adds that while their romantic relationship has ended, there remains mutual respect between the pair.

Dr Brian Monaisa confirms the end of his relationship with Minnie Dlamini.

Source: Twitter

South Africans react to his statement

Usomthick ocool said:

"This Dr just likes attention that’s it, yhoo."

Zukietukela replied:

"Next time they should invite you to speak in the man’s conference. You are a Real man. Salute my brother."

cwenga_songelwa responded:

"That was too quick. What will happen to the Porsche?"

MissPhila said:

"Aah doctor. You guys looked good and happy together."

Legacyartcollection wrote:

"Sometimes you are just meant to be good friends. There is nothing wrong with that."

Ernest Nathi replied:

"You are both beautiful people inside and outside, you were great together. it is just so sad that it ended. May God do both of you well."

Delisile8929 replied:

"Next thing boom u Dr Brian paid lobola to the Dlamini's. Anime nje ngama statements angekho."

Amy_Shezi said:

"Inganekwane. We saw this coming, umlilo wamaphepha. Shuthi ke sorry. Imithandazo and izinyembezi ka baby mama isheshe yaphenduleka. I wonder uMinnie uyokhalisa bani manje."

Orthenlioness said:

"Ae wena mara kgante o byang? (why are you like this). Statement ke sa eng mara?" (There was no need for a statement).

Monaisa hints he's moved on

The celebrity doctor also made headlines on Sunday, 20 April when he hinted he's moved on.

Celebrity entertainment blog, Maphepha Ndaba, shared a video of Monaisa's Instagram story on Sunday, 20 April, and wrote:

Monaisa posted in a since-deleted video with the words:

"Seriously. I’d move to Maputo, but the girls are too pretty. I don’t think I would get any work."

Minnie Dlamini and Dr Brian Monaisa vacation in Zimbabwe

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in February that media personality and actress Minnie Dlamini went on vacation with Dr Brian Monaisa.

The TV producer and celebrity doctor shared photos of themselves vacationing in Zimbabwe on their social media accounts.

South Africans took to their social media accounts to comment on their photos and to celebrate their romantic relationship.

