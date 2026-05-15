A man went viral after questioning claims that Correctional Services paid R700 for cooking oil

Parliament heard allegations of inflated pricing involving food items supplied to prisons

Investigations and disciplinary processes are now underway over the controversial contract

A South African man has gone viral after questioning the Department of Correctional Services over shocking claims that it paid more than R700 for a litre of cooking oil. The allegations sparked outrage online after details emerged during a parliamentary committee meeting.

Inmates stood behind bars in the Maximum-Security Section of The Leeuwkop Correctional Facility. Image: WIKUS DE WET / AFP, Stefan Nita

Source: Getty Images

A South African man has sparked heated discussions online after speaking out about alleged procurement irregularities within the Department of Correctional Services. The video, shared by TikTok user @call_me_codey on 14 May 2026, focused on claims that the department paid massively inflated prices for everyday food products.

The man questions Correctional Services Minister Dr Pieter Groenewald after reports surfaced alleging that the department spent more than R700 for a single litre of cooking oil. He also referenced claims involving gravy powder allegedly costing over R3,700 despite bulk prices being significantly lower.

The revelations were reportedly discussed during Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services meeting held on 12 May 2026. According to reports presented during the sitting, the controversial prices formed part of a five-year supply contract that has since been cancelled following concerns over procurement irregularities.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Committee members reportedly questioned how such pricing passed through internal financial controls without being flagged. The situation immediately raised fresh concerns about accountability, oversight and corruption within government departments.

Systemic procurement failures found in Correctional Services tender

Portfolio Committee Chairperson Kgomotso Ramolobeng reportedly warned that the matter pointed to deeper systemic weaknesses inside the department’s procurement systems. Investigations are now underway, while several officials are already reportedly facing disciplinary action linked to the contract. The Department of Correctional Services has not publicly detailed how the pricing discrepancies allegedly occurred, but authorities confirmed that a new pricing structure is expected to come into effect from July 2026.

The video by user @call_me_codey gained traction because the creator referenced earlier praise directed at Groenewald regarding efforts to reduce wasteful expenditure and protect taxpayers’ money. He questioned how such expensive purchases could allegedly happen under the department’s watch while ordinary South Africans continue battling rising living costs.

South African Minister of Correctional Services Pieter Groenewald. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Check out the TikTok video below:

Mzansi suspects corruption within the department

MaRhadebe asked:

“Why can't the government source food from small-scale farmers and suppliers instead of using the tender system?”

6114999956789 asked:

“What has he done, really, since being appointed minister. 🤔”

NO-NO said:

“And Cyril is adamant that there's nothing wrong with the tendering system.”

Sean said:

“Perhaps have a look at the tender system, which he has no control over.”

SharNayNay26 said:

“We probably only know about this because he’s the minister. He’s been minister for under 2 years and the amount of unnecessary expenditure he’s exposed!”

Rose said:

“The contracts were signed by other departments as preferred suppliers; check with procurement officials.”

Seepeken said:

“It was a continuation from the previous ANC minister, Groenewald thought it was done accordingly.”

Lee Sinoti said:

“Bro, I asked the same thing when I saw it costs the state 17k for 1 inmate in correctional services.”

Nini said:

“The tender system is not a bad idea at all. The problem is that there is no follow-up from the government. They award a tender and do not check how the money was actually used, nor do they check the quality of the work done.”

Maximus asked:

“Greenwald found the irregular pricing... Are you aware of that ?”

3 Other Briefly News stories about correctional services

Parliament has discovered that the Department of Correctional Services spent exorbitant amounts on items like gravy and oil.

Officials from the Department of Correctional Services conducted a surprise raid at the St Albans Correctional Centre in the early hours of 9 April 2026.

Correctional Services employees bid farewell to retirees with heartfelt hugs and well-wishes.

Source: Briefly News