Pat Cummins has responded after fresh rumours linked top Australian cricketers with a possible move away from the BBL

Growing concerns over franchise cricket money are placing Cricket Australia under increasing pressure behind the scenes

The SA20 competition is once again at the centre of debate as questions emerge over the future of Australia’s biggest stars

Australia captain Pat Cummins addresses growing cricket controversy. Image: Robert Cianflone

Source: Getty Images

Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins has broken his silence after reports claimed several Australian stars could consider leaving the Big Bash League (BBL) for South Africa’s lucrative SA20 competition in future seasons.

The speculation intensified on Thursday, 14 May 2026, after reports suggested senior Australian players were weighing possible no-objection certificates. The move could allow them to participate in the SA20 during the Australian summer from 2028 if BBL player salaries do not improve significantly.

Cummins responded publicly on social media after reports linked him to the discussions.

Pat Cummins shuts down SA20 and BBL exit rumours

According to Read Cricket, Cummins dismissed claims that he was leading pressure on Cricket Australia over player contracts and overseas league participation.

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“Everything you’ve written about me in this about SAT20 NOC and The Hundred offer is made up,” Cummins wrote on X.

Reports claimed senior Australian stars, including Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, were considering overseas franchise opportunities. The speculation comes amid growing financial pressure in world cricket.

Some reports also suggested leading Australian players had received offers worth around A$800,000 (approximately US$520,000 or about R8.58 million). The offers were reportedly for appearances in England’s The Hundred.

SA20 money pressure creates fresh Big Bash concerns

The financial power of franchise cricket has become a major concern for administrators worldwide. Tournaments such as South Africa’s SA20 are reportedly offering contracts far larger than those in traditional domestic competitions.

Cummins previously acknowledged the growing gap between international cricket and franchise tournaments. He spoke about the issue during an appearance on the Business of Sport podcast.

“Some of our guys are saying no to £500,000 for 20 days’ work to go and play those two Test matches against Bangladesh,” he said.

“At the moment our guys are so keen to play for Australia that they’re happy to forgo that, but I don’t think we can accept that that is going to be the case forever.”

According to WION, the issue has intensified as global T20 leagues continue attracting elite international talent with massive financial offers.

Pat Cummins shuts down fresh BBL claims. Image: Jeremy Ng

Source: Getty Images

Cricket Australia battles growing franchise cricket threat

Cricket Australia head of cricket James Allsopp admitted administrators were aware of the increasing challenge posed by overseas competitions.

“There’s a world now where players can jump on the franchise circuit and make a really good living away from Australian cricket or even away from our BBL,” Allsopp said.

Reports have suggested Cricket Australia is exploring ways to improve player retention and strengthen the BBL amid growing competition from leagues around the world.

Cummins has firmly denied the latest claims. However, the growing financial power of franchise cricket continues to create uncertainty around domestic competitions like the BBL.

South Africa’s SA20 is also growing rapidly in profile and spending power. The debate around player loyalty and earnings is unlikely to disappear anytime soon.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane becomes the highest-paid South African in MLS

Briefly News previously reported that Bongokuhle Hlongwane emerged as the highest-paid South African currently playing in Major League Soccer after the release of the 2026 MLS salary figures.

The Minnesota United FC winger reportedly earns a base salary of US$1 million (about R16.5 million), while his guaranteed compensation rises to US$1.142 million (about R18.8 million).

Source: Briefly News