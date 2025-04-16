Sjava is making waves in the fashion world with his stylish outfits, whether performing or relaxing

Social media reactions to his new fashion style are mixed, with some fans loving his bold look while others compare it to Kanye West’s style

South African male celebrities like Oscar Mbo, DJ Black Coffee, and Murdah Bongz are also making a mark with their fashionable choices, with Murdah Bongz earning praise for his unique and non-basic outfits

Sjava is taking the fashion world by storm with his stylish outfits. Whether performing on stage or just chilling, the star never rocks a basic outfit.

Sjava showed off his wardrobe in a funny video. Image: @sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

Sjava's look gets SA buzzing

Celebrities love wearing stylish pieces that set them apart from the rest. Some prefer expensive designer clothes, shoes and bags, while others wear custom-made designs that leave lasting impressions on their fans.

Sjava recently left social media users rolling on the floor with laughter when he flaunted his wardrobe in a trending video. The clip shared on Facebook by The Hype Collector shows the award-winning singer describing his outfit. Watch the video below:

Fans react to Sjava's new fashion style

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the uMama hitmaker's new fashion style. Many said Sjava's look was not giving what it's supposed to give. Others likened Sjava's new fashion style to American rapper Kanye West's style.

@Brian BraVado said:

"The more they get successful, the more gay they become. I'm a fan of his music, but what is this 🤣."

@Thabiso Rabosiu commented:

"Mara, you still don't look good in these expensive pieces 🙄"

@Lizy Ndaba wrote:

"The plan is from poverty you work hard to get to the top...when u are at he top dress like a poor person from time to time so that when life takes u back people would not see the difference."

@Kekana ProMax added:

"All the people hating under this comment section 🤣. You can tell when people don't make a lot of money in life."

@Sibonakaliso Nxumalo said:

"Expensive, yes, but no maan, this is kak swag, I can forgive the Timberland...and that Chanel scarf goes well with a formal suit."

Sjava was spotted wearing a daring outfit at the Cape Town International Airport on 28 March 2025. Image: Briefly News

Source: Original

3 fashionable SA male celebs

South African male celebrities have recently been showing off their fashionable sides. Oscar Mbo is known for his love of designer clothes and shoes. The music producer turned heads when he flaunted his impressive sneaker collection on social media.

DJ Black Coffee is also among the most stylish male celebrities. The star is known for his limited edition designer pieces.

Murdah Bongz takes the cup as the most fashionable male celeb in Mzansi. The star never steps out rocking a basic outfit. Murdah Bongz has made headlines for his hilarious shoes that he rocks on stage.

Sjava lives large on private jet

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that former Ambitiouz Entertainment signee Sjava is living the high life as he was recently spotted inside a private jet.

Award-winning Afro-Pop superstar Sjava was living large as he travelled in a private plane. He posted a video inside the plane with some of his companions. The Sayona hitmaker and his buddies were playing a card game called three hands, and this left fans amused.

