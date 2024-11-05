Murdah Bongz's boots left social media in stitches, sparking hilarious comments about his unique style

Musa Khawula shared a video of the star dancing in Bermuda shorts and bold boots, with fans making jokes comparing his look to Ronald McDonald and even Michael Jackson

Fans celebrated his bold fashion, noting how Murdah stands out with his unconventional outfits

A video of Murdah Bongz doing what he does best on stage has left social media users rolling on the floor with laughter. Many could not stop talking about the star's outfit, especially his boots.

Murdah Bongz's outfit got social media users talking.

Murdah Bongz's boots cause a buzz

We all know the ordinary does not exist when it comes to Murdah Bongz's outfits, whether he is on stage or just going out with his family. The star recently had the fans in tears when he rocked a pair of stylish boots during his set.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared a video of the Asante hitmaker doing what he does best on X. The clip shows Murdah Bongz rocking Bermuda shorts and boots. The post read:

"Murdah Bongz dancing."

Fans share hilarious comments

Social media users shared hilarious reactions to Murdah Bongz's boots. Others also shared thoughts on his daring outfit.

@Melusi_Mokone said:

"Beseng’mangele angajiki kufana ne top. Are those Ronald McDonald’s boots?"

@Dingswayo_N commented:

"Fashion may mislead."

@m_kobene wrote:

"Zakes Bantwini crawled for Murdah to spin and spun."

@tumi_kennaTumi said:

"Our own Michael Jackson 🤭"

@That_Bridget1 said:

"I like guys that dress different, I like these formal big pants. Looks real cool."

@LebogangM__ added:

"And you not saying anything about his shoes chomi?"

@Cellydhl wrote:

"So these shorts are the in thing? I saw so many male creatives at the BMW arts event rocking them this weekend."

Murdah Bongz impresses fans with his dance moves

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that famous musician Bongani Mahosana, popularly known as Murdah Bongz, brought his A-game to the DStv Delicious Festival over the weekend. Murdah impressed fans with his unmatched dance moves.

The DStv Delicious Festival was the place to be over the past weekend. The event had an impressive lineup of local and international stars, including Jill Scott, Diamond Platinumz and Jason Derulo.

