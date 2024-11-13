Oscar Mbo's sneaker collection went viral after a video of his impressive designer shoes was shared by Musa Khawula

Social media users criticised the collection, with some accusing the sneakers of being counterfeit from Small Street, while others questioned the display's cheap appearance

Despite the backlash, Oscar Mbo's extravagant taste in fashion continues to generate attention, sparking both admiration and scepticism

Controversial South African musician Oscar Mbo turned heads when a video of his impressive sneaker collection went viral. Oscar is known for his unmatched taste in fashion and has partnered with some top brands.

Oscar Mbo's impressive sneaker collection leaves fans talking. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Oscar Mbo's sneaker collection goes viral

Oscar Mbo is one celebrity who isn't afraid to spend a fortune to look good. Although he has been accused of wearing counterfeit products, Oscar Mbo always causes a stir with his outfits.

A video of the Yes God hitmaker's mouthwatering shoe rack was recently posted on the microblogging platform X by media personality Musa Khawula. The now-viral clip shows the designer sneakers he owns. The caption read:

"A look at Oscar Mbo's sneaker collection."

Fans react to Oscar Mbo's sneaker collection

Social media users seemed unimpressed by Oscar Mbo's designer sneaker collection. Some said they looked like counterfeit sneakers from Small Street, while others criticised his shoe rack.

@Dingswayo_N commented:

"Ohw so Mbyoo likes Sneakers neh ....I saw some small street products there."

@Presidento78477 wrote:

"Where is he going with so many shoes?"

@VITO_G_Wagon added:

"Small street 💀"

@PolitianTamed said:

"All those sneakers could easily cost R300000 if original. I am just shocked with the shelf used to store them. Couldn't there be a room designated for his stuff or a walk-in closet? This shelf looks cheap, and no wonder people think its Small Street even if it is real maybe."

@ross_rori wrote:

"He has a reputation of bending down to buy."

@Dee_DeMuciq noted:

"So he wants us to believe that he went back n bought all colours of the same shoe repeatedly swiping R30k for a shoe __! Nah Oscar we not from Vosloorus or Kagiso."

@CPhaho32217 said:

"I'm broke, but he doesn't have good taste."

@Theo_4lyf_ commented:

"Not as much as I thought he would have hey🤧, not hating though but not that much impressed😅😎☕️"

Karim Kimvuisi rocks R20k LV shoes

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a video of Orlando Pirates star Karim Kimvuidi wearing a pricey pair of designer shoes has gone viral on social media. Users have shared their thoughts about the star's stylish shoes.

Karim Kimvuidi is the star he thinks he is. The talented soccer player recently turned heads when he wore Louis Vuitton shoes.

