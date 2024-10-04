Orlando Pirates star Karim Kimvuidi went viral for wearing a stylish pair of Louis Vuitton shoes in a video

A video of Orlando Pirates star Karim Kimvuidi wearing a pricey pair of designer shoes has gone viral on social media. Users have shared their thoughts about the star's stylish shoes.

Orlando Pirates star Karim Kimvuidi shared a picture wearing pricey shoes. Image: @karim_kimvuidi

Orlando Pirates star looks stylish in designer shoes

Karim Kimvuidi is the star he thinks he is. The talented soccer player recently turned heads when he rocked a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes.

A video shared on the microblogging platform X, by the page @SAFootClassics, shows that star arriving at the changing room looking stylish in a two-piece denim outfit and a pair of black leather shoes. The post's caption read:

"⚫️🟡Karim Kimvuidi’s arrival in the dressing room vandag."

Fans react to Karim Kimvuidi's shoes

Social media users shared hilarious reactions to the star's shoes. Many noted that the pair looked similar to the popular Buccaneer shoes for schoolgirls.

@PhetlaStephen said:

"Where can I get the shoes?"

@Serame43437578 commented:

"Karim Kimvuidi is wearing Buccaneer ☠️😭🥰🔥🔥"

@MaxxMmer added:

"Sundowns is the benchmark of SA football they are filming each other now nabo 🤣😂"

@ErnestMake16030 noted:

"Just what I thought.. First thing Wil be talking about the shoes... 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣"

@PMTOGU01 said:

"He is wearing Buccaneer shoes, I knew those from school 🤣😂😂"

@MahumaOb added:

"Pirates is going to be a force to be reckoned with. Look how strong they are without Karim🔥🔥🔥From a chiefs fan."

