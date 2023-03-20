Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, recently shared photos of herself in a denim look

The look, which is from designer Sami Miro's collaboration with Levi, features an all-denim ensemble

Only a while ago, the mother of one rocked a swaggy look featuring a designer jock jacket and an ostrich feather hat

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Tiwa Savage has proven to be a queen of fashion in her, and we couldn't agree more.

The denim-on-denim trend has been in Vogue for a while now and what better way to rock it than to infuse eco-friendliness into it.

Photos of Tiwa Savage. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: UGC

The singer recently shared photos of herself sporting a complete denim look featuring a strapless mini-dress, a long dress coat and a pair of knee-high boots - all made from denim.

The ensemble is a design set from a 2022 upcycled fashion collaboration between impact designer, Sami Miro and Levi's, which featured excess and overstock Levi's products.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The collaboration was done to highlight the importance of eco-consciousness in fashion.

Swipe to see the photos below:

Boity Thulo flaunts toned legs in 4 saucy pics, Mzansi men shoot their shot: "Where do I apply to be a side?"

In more celeb news, Briefly News also reported that Boity Thulo dropped sizzling pics on social media, leaving the timeline in a frenzy.

The stunner showed skin in white shorts that showcased her toned legs. She paired the barely-there piece of clothing with a boxy white shirt that showed a glimpse of her tiny waist.

Proud of her figure, Thulo penned a body positivity caption, saying:

"Proud member of the #ThickThighsSaveLives association. ‍❤️‍"

Mzansi men simped and drooled over Boity's snaps. Gents, with courage, asked the TV presenter out because she's now reportedly single.

ZAlebs reported that Boity allegedly split from her now ex-boyfriend Anton Jeftha. According to the news outlet, Anton couldn't afford Thulo's flashy lifestyle, which includes a R450 000 girlfriend allowance.

@mandlantene1989 said:

"Konje, you are single. Let’s Mingle "

@leeyo_83 shared:

"Now that we heard the rumours Boity broke up with her boyfriend, fellas, brace yourselves for half-naked pics of her as a sign that she is back in the market and ready to mingle."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng