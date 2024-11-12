One of Focalistic's biggest fans recently broke down in tears after meeting the musician

This was allegedly their first meeting, and the supporters couldn't hold back his tears

Mzansi gave the fan a bombastic side-eye and roasted him for crying, saying he was doing too much

A fan teared up after meeting Focalistic. Images: focalistic

A fan of Focalistic recently cried after meeting the Amapiano star for the first time.

Fan cries after meeting Focalistic

Focalistic is regarded as one of the biggest musical exports in South Africa, and for good reason.

The Amapiano superstar's rise to fame has been documented since earlier in his career as a rapper before he retired the mic for some log drums.

Having cemented his place in the Amapiano space, not to mention a thriving international career, Foca has also grown a loyal army of supporters, and he recently got to meet one of them.

In a video shared by Twitter (X) user MDN News, Foca is seen meeting a male fan, who broke down in tears while walking up to his fave's car.

The supporter knelt down before expressing admiration for Foca, who embraced him and showed him love for supporting him:

Mzansi reacts to Focalistic's video

Netizens rolled their eyes and cringed at the fans' extreme display of affection:

Melo_Malebo said:

"This was so uncomfortable to watch."

sim_bells judged the fan:

"That time, this is someone's pillar of strength."

Mab0710 threw shade:

"Hmm. Dudes who cry for other dudes are weird."

Lethabo4991 was stunned:

"The dude is in tears."

Ayabongaj_12 wasn't impressed:

"That's just nonsense."

IamOkuhle_ asked:

"He cried for another man?"

Meanwhile, others admired the fan's vulnerability:

The_A_Wagon was moved:

"You know you've done it when you touch people's hearts."

Nolofy said:

"Peace and love. No lies detected."

