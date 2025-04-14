A mlungu man and a little girl were captured having a funny, playful moment, with the girl teasing him about his walk

The man was unimpressed by the little girl's humorous display of his walk in the video shared on Facebook

Social media users flooded the comment section, commenting on how they loved the little girl's humour and asking the man to share more clips of them

A daughter teased her father about his walk, leaving online users amused. Image: Marksglobe

Source: TikTok

A white man who speaks fluent siSwati shared a video of a cute moment, between him and his daughter that left social media users in stitches.

The man, Facebook user Marksglobe, shared the clip on the social media platform, attracting comments from social media users who were impressed by his fluency in siSwati and how he valued the importance of speaking an African language with his daughter.

The daughter teases her father

In the clip, the young lady asks her man why men walk sideways while walking like a phara, limping. She walks up the driveway in their yard and back while her man looks at her in awe. Looking ticked off, her guy tells her she is disrespectful, saying it's only gangsters who walk that way. The little miss shares a giggle before showing a model walk, telling him that he walks like a runway model.

Watch the Facebook video below:

SA loves the father-and-daughter duo

The clip attracted many comments from social media users who were in stitches, entertained by the duo's video. Many were impressed by the mlungu's fluency in siSwati and wished to learn the language.

Some shared how much they loved the little girl's display of the phara walk saying she was accurate. Others jokingly called for President Trump to see how people were living peacefully in Africa regardless of colour.

A young girl walked like a phara and asked a guy why men walked that way. Image: kate_sept2004

Source: Getty Images

User @Melvin Royeppen said:

"They say we can't tolerate each other. These two will prove the world all wrong."

User @Pat Billy commented:

"Many countries wish they were us. Mzansi is number one."

User @Gift Sibiya added:

"This Mlungu is speaking siSwati almost with a true Swazi accent. Good."

User @Tsholo Magaia shared:

"He's on a Trump watchlist lo baba (this man) hahaha. He's destroying the US narrative."

User @Ontlametse Gomosie joked:

"Malema says this young bro doesn't have a problem. The problem is with old ones."

User @Sim Mthimkhulu said:

"I so wish there were people like you, we'd live in harmony ❤️."

