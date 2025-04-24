South African Amapiano star Young Stunna has new music for his fans and supporters

An online user posted a video of the star dancing to his upcoming song, which features Amapiano producer Shaun Musiq

Netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the song, while others voiced how they would take a break from Scotts Maphuma's music

Amapiano lovers are in for a treat! The South African musician Young Stunna teased his fans with some fresh new music on social media.

Recently, an online user @PianoConnectSA had netizens buzzing after he posted a video of the Adiwele hitmaker vibing to his upcoming song which featured an Amapiano producer Shaun Musiq on X (formerly known as Twitter). However, the name of the song is still unknown as the star hasn't yet formally announced it on social media.

Watch the video below:

On Tuesday, 25 March 2025, Young Stunna and Maphorisa also announced that they were dropping their new project, Ngomoya, on Friday, 28 March 2025, featuring several other artists.

Netizens react to Young Stunna's upcoming music

Shortly after the clip of the star went viral, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the new music tease, while others voiced how they will now catch a break from listening to Scotts Maphuma's music. Here's what they had to say:

@Senzo_TS_ wrote:

"A break from the 'Bathini bona' guy."

@Ramzie_Risk said:

"Such a happy Champ 😂love him."

@OnlySpurs_ commented:

"We'll finally catch a break from Scotts Maphuma."

@labisto responded:

"I wanna jam to it already."

@realist_thaps replied:

"Stunna is talented for real for real."

@BottomGogo stated:

"I recall fighting people saying this genre now sounds like one lengthy song, and you know what!? I agree… Can Bacardi please pick up its socks? I am so over this nonsense. Redundant beat and stacking of sound elements. Hai si ryt ngoku."

Young Stunna shares why he calls Kabza De Small dad

Meanwhile, speaking during the Helen Herimbi-Moremi Podcast, Young Stunna shared why he calls Kabza De Small his dad. In a clip shared by social media user @TheYanosUpdate on X, the musician, born Sandie Fortune Msimango, recounted how Kabza De Small took him in for a year until he could stand on his own feet.

“He’s always been a dad to me, you understand? From the first day he accepted me at his house. When he told me that I must come and live with him. He basically told me, ‘Tell your parents you’re not coming back anymore. Now you’re gonna live with me,’ and that was the biggest blessing ever. I lived with Kabza for more than a year until I could find my own place,”

Young Stunna announces an exclusive chain giveaway

In a previous report from Briefly News, Young Stunna announced that he would be giving away a chain worth R100k to a lucky fan on Instagram.

Stunna designed the Mashaya chain in collaboration with the Luminary Jewellery Company and the alcohol brand Jägermeister.

