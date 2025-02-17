Young Stunna will give away an exclusive chain worth R100k to one lucky fan on Instagram

Young Stunna designed the 'Mashaya' chain in collaboration with the Luminary Jewellery Company and Jägermeister

Jägermeister shared how fans can enter the competition and win the one-of-a-kind chain

Amapiano sensation Young Stunna is set to give away a custom-designed chain worth a cool R100,000 to one lucky fan. He joins a growing list of celebrities, such as Kefilwe Mabote, who are giving back to their loyal fans.

Young Stunna to give away R100K custom chain

Young Stunna spent three weeks designing the Mashaya chain which was then brought to life by the Luminary Jewellery Company. The giveaway is a collaboration between the Adiwele hitmaker and Jägermeister.

In an interview with ZiMoja, Young Stunna explained that the chain is more than just precious metal and gems saying:

"It is a one-of-one creation. The Mashaya Chain is more than just jewellery. It's a celebration of artistry, culture, and the power of collaboration.”

Young Stunna added that the design and gems are a true representation of himself and his story.

“I chose the typography of the pendant, the green stone detailing, and the cross-link chain design. I wanted to ensure the final piece was a true representation of my style and the story he wanted to tell,” he added.

How fans can stand a chance to win the 'Mashaya' chain

Taking to its official Instagram account, Jägermeister shared a video of Young Stunna explaining how fans can stand a chance to win the Mashaya chain.

To enter the competition, fans must share a 30-second message or video appreciating Young Stunna in the comments section of Jägermeister’s Instagram post announcing the giveaway. For their appreciation messages and videos to be considered, fans should use the hashtags #BestNights and #Mashaya and follow Jägermeister on Instagram.

The competition which opened on Valentine’s Day, ends on 23 February 2025 and winners are expected to be announced by 25 February 2025.

Young Stunna's inspiring rags-to-riches story

Young Stunna’s Mashaya Chain giveaway is proof that dreams do come true. The Amapiano musician’s rags-to-riches story is nothing short of inspiring.

Briefly News previously reported that Young Stunna performed for free before his career took off. During his short time in the music industry, he has collaborated with big names and brands, such as Jägermeister.

Despite his meteoric rise and celebrity status, Young Stunna has remained grounded. As Briefly News previously reported, the Notumato singer never expected that his breakout single Adiwele would make him a household name. The musician explained how his mother’s teachings have helped him navigate fame. He also gave flowers to Kabza De Small for giving him a chance.

Young Stunna shares an emotional moment with his mother

Young Stunna enjoys a very close relationship with his mom. Briefly News reported how the musician shared an emotional moment with his mother during one of his shows.

Young Stunna had Instagram followers in their feelings after he shared a picture of himself hugging his mother after a performance. The musician described the feeling of seeing his mother shed tears of joy as “Godly” adding that the feeling is irreplaceable.

