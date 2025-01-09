Businesswoman Kefilwe Mabote announced that she would be giving away some of her pre-used luxury designer clothing

The socialite announced that a few of her lucky fans or followers would be eligible for the giveaway, and they should send her a DM

Some of the items on the giveaway include Gucci boots, Prada heels, Christian Louboutin shoes and many other luxury clothes

Kefilwe Mabote has a few Gucci and Prada clothes to give away to her fans. Image: @kefilwe_mabote

Source: Instagram

New year, new Kefilwe Mabote. The celebrated businesswoman and socialite took to Instagram to announce that she is giving away some of her luxury clothes, shoes and accessories.

Kefilwe announces luxury clothing giveaway

Some of the items Kefilwe Mabote is looking to give away include her Dior glasses, Alexander W heels, Alaia heels, a black reversible Ferragamo belt, a black Rene Caovilla dress and other luxury items.

"To participate, simply DM me with The item(s) you're interested in, your contact details, your delivery address and your Instagram profile must not be private to authenticate," Mabote said.

Mabote mentioned that she would select people randomly at her own discretion, not people she knows personally. In respect of her followers' privacy, she will only be accepting DMs, and people can refrain from commenting on her Instagram page.

Check out some of the fabulous items on giveaway:

Kefilwe Mabote now a reality TV star

The content creator is expanding her list of achievements and talents as she was announced as the newest addition to Netflix's original reality TV show Young Famous and African.

Kefilwe joins the new season, which will premiere in January 2025. Since this was her first time doing a reality show, Kefilwe admitted that she developed anxiety.

She stated that her children will not be a part of the series.

Kefilwe Mabote transforms her garage

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kefilwe Mabote gave her garage a major makeover. She showed the before and after of her garage and how she transformed it through her company, Feyth Properties and Interiors. In the same light, she also advertised her company.

The businesswoman received praise online from her supporters, who loved her new car space and wanted to know more about it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News