“A Business-Minded Woman”: SA Praises Lady Flipping Random Gem Found on Beach Into R20K Product
- An innovative South African lady wowed Mzansi when she shared how she flipped a random tree into a R20K product
- The woman shared her vision on TikTok and received a number of praises in a thread of 336 comments
- The South African carpentry industry focused on a youth-owned business and offered a sweet boost
The unemployment problem in South Africa is so bad that people are forced to think of other ways to put food on the table.
One lady shared how she spotted a potential moneymaker while on a trip to the beach with her partner.
Lady flips random gem into luxurious R20K product
An innovative South African lady, Nobelungu, wowed Mzansi when she had a money-making idea after spotting a random log at the beach. The business-minded hun shared a now-random tutorial on how she flipped the trunk tree into a R20K product.
The Xhosa lady tried to mimic a luxury wooden table that was listed for R44K. The design fits perfectly with her earthy home aesthetic, which shows off her love for plants.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Carpentry industry focuses on youth-owned businesses
A young black carpenter who specialises in custom cabinets and luxurious interior design received a multi-million rand boost. The gent who owns Pascal Interior Design and Carpentry secured a beefy investment to expand his business.
Sunday World reported that the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) funded the six-year-old business in recognition of their favourable market response to their offering and products.
Mzansi reacts to innovative lady flipping log into R20K
Social media users were amazed by the lady’s artistic eye and business mindset:
@CelestialChacha was in awe:
“You have such a creative eye.”
@Avurish pointed out:
“It's the fact that it's already cut perfectly for you.”
@Mbali📚 commented:
“You just added a +R20k valuable asset in your home.”
@Theo_ehm wrote:
“How I wish I randomly find such pieces in nature, or it's because I have many ideas.”
@pumpkin suggested:
“Go to PG Glass and ask for a cut, you pay close to nothing. Come with measurements.”
@Ingcibi Yakwa Xhosa shared:
“You must be an artist because I would've never thought of that.”
@AZA said:
“I love a business-minded woman!”
