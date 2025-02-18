An innovative South African lady wowed Mzansi when she shared how she flipped a random tree into a R20K product

The woman shared her vision on TikTok and received a number of praises in a thread of 336 comments

The South African carpentry industry focused on a youth-owned business and offered a sweet boost

The unemployment problem in South Africa is so bad that people are forced to think of other ways to put food on the table.

A business-minded lady flipped waste into a R20K product. image: @nobelungun

Source: TikTok

One lady shared how she spotted a potential moneymaker while on a trip to the beach with her partner.

Lady flips random gem into luxurious R20K product

An innovative South African lady, Nobelungu, wowed Mzansi when she had a money-making idea after spotting a random log at the beach. The business-minded hun shared a now-random tutorial on how she flipped the trunk tree into a R20K product.

The Xhosa lady tried to mimic a luxury wooden table that was listed for R44K. The design fits perfectly with her earthy home aesthetic, which shows off her love for plants.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Carpentry industry focuses on youth-owned businesses

A young black carpenter who specialises in custom cabinets and luxurious interior design received a multi-million rand boost. The gent who owns Pascal Interior Design and Carpentry secured a beefy investment to expand his business.

Sunday World reported that the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) funded the six-year-old business in recognition of their favourable market response to their offering and products.

Mzansi praised a lady for her creative eye. Image: @nobelungun

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to innovative lady flipping log into R20K

Social media users were amazed by the lady’s artistic eye and business mindset:

@CelestialChacha was in awe:

“You have such a creative eye.”

@Avurish pointed out:

“It's the fact that it's already cut perfectly for you.”

@Mbali📚 commented:

“You just added a +R20k valuable asset in your home.”

@Theo_ehm wrote:

“How I wish I randomly find such pieces in nature, or it's because I have many ideas.”

@pumpkin suggested:

“Go to PG Glass and ask for a cut, you pay close to nothing. Come with measurements.”

@Ingcibi Yakwa Xhosa shared:

“You must be an artist because I would've never thought of that.”

@AZA said:

“I love a business-minded woman!”

Source: Briefly News