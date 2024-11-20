A gent stunned Mzansi when he showed off his raw talent of turning garbage into valuable material

Aubrey Shabane's gifted hands have built numerous robots that he stores in his room after modelling them for his TikTok followers

Social media users praised the young chap for his gift and shared their thoughts in the comments

After growing up without his dad, the young man was inspired to make something out of himself.

The electrical engineering student impressed many South Africans with his ability to turn trash into treasure.

Young man builds robots from scrap material

South Africans have shown off their raw talents and broken records worldwide. After advertising their gifts on TikTok, many Mzansi-born stars reached their dreams.

A first-year electrical engineering student at Ehlazeni College wowed many when he documented his collection of robots he built from scrap materials. Aubrey Shabane from Mpumalanga started his journey trying to impress his absent father, hoping to be good enough to win his heart.

In a recent clip, Shabane showed off his robotic arm, which he controls with his mind, and mesmerised Mzansi. He then shared the gadget's functions and impressed many who followed his work.

Mzansi reacts to gent's robotic arm in viral TikTok video

Social media users were impressed by the chap's raw talent and commented:

@Rethabile🎀 advised:

"Please also change your name into something more decent. Then, other big people will notice you and your doings. This is amazing.

@Liyema Likzin suggested:

"Elon Musk must see this project; maybe he could invest since you have limited resources."

@Julia Padi shared:

"In this country, they don't recognise such talent; they will come and steal it so they can benefit."

@JustHuman was stunned:

"If you can do that with limited material. I wonder what you'll do when you have everything you need."

@minifridge_123456789 realised:

"Random people make the best South African inventions; we are a great nation."

