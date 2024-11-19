Sleepy but Stubborn: Little Boy Fights Sleep in Hilarious Viral Video, SA Laughs

A boy went viral on social media after he was captured fighting his sleep in a funny TikTok video

The clip caught many's attention, amassing over 1.4 million views, along with thousands of likes and comments

People online were amused as they headed to the comments section with jokes and laughter

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

One little boy became the talk of the town over his hilarious display in a video making rounds on social media.

A little boy amused South Africans as he fought his sleep in a TikTok video. Image: @phomolo.s.k

Source: TikTok

SA in laughter as boy fights sleep

A heartwarming yet funny video of a little boy fighting his sleep while standing in a car left viewers in fits of laughter.

The clip was captured by his parents, who shared it under the TikTok handle @phomolo.s.k. It shows the toddler desperately trying to stay awake as his body begins to slump, but he fights the inevitable.

He stood looking around in the backseat, trying to keep himself alert. However, his exhaustion was evident as his sleepy stance turned into a series of wobbly attempts to maintain balance.

Despite his best efforts, his eyelids closed, and his head drooped. He also had his toy car in one hand, but it fell as he lost control due to his sleepiness. The boy’s adorable struggle left many people in stitches while warming the hearts of some, leading the clip to go viral with over 1.4 million views.

Take a look at the hilarious video of the boy below:

Mzansi is amused by the little boy's antics

The toddler's antics entertained the online community, which flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter.

Tim Jan said:

"In his mind, he's most probably thinking, "If I sleep now, I won't play again."

Mpho Steven added:

"Let's hope when he grows up, he won't be a security guard cause ey."

Chulumanco cracked a joke, saying:

"Yi security mos le night shift."

N_O_S commented:

"The resilience I need this December."

Prophetess Magdeline wrote:

"This guy will never give up in life... Uzobambelela till the end."

Twin toddlers play rock, paper, scissors at night

Briefly News previously reported that a video of twin toddlers playing rock paper scissors left many people in laughter over their amusing antics.

The clip shared by TikTok user @l.juniieeleventh6 shows the little ones opening the fridge and checking for snacks. @l.juniieeleventh6 shared with the viewers that the twin's mischievous antics occurred at midnight.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News