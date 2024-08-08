Young Stunna’s music journey started with him singing for no pay, but his persistence paid off when he joined Kabza De Small’s camp

In just a few years in the music industry, Young Stunna has worked with big names, turning his dreams into reality

With love, passion and persistence for the music artistry, Young Stunna’s star was always going to shine the brightest

Amapiano singer Sandile Fortune Msimango, famously known as Young Stunna’s rise to fame may seem like an overnight success, but the artist has invested in the craft since the age of 13.

Three years ago, the 26-year-old from Daveyton was an unknown aspiring musician who could not have imagined the greatness that was to come his way.

Young Stunna shares happy memories of childhood and family life before fame

Stunna adores his mother, who was also a vocalist, and his father who, among many talents, was a rapper. It is no surprise that Stunna’s vocal ability allows him to work with the country’s top artists.

In an interview with Drum magazine, the Adiwele hitmaker, whose family loved music, detailed what family gatherings were like at his grandmother’s house where he grew up:

“Every family gathering was a musical experience, so I grew up loving music and nothing else. My uncle was also a musician, so my talent came from both maternal and paternal sides.”

Speaking to the publication about his financial struggles while pursuing music, he shared:

“I sold everything. I had to make money to be able to record my music and look good while performing.”

A versatile artist by nature, Young Stunna alternated between R&B, rap and singing. Even though he had gained massive popularity in his hood, the singer shared with Drum that he hardly got paid for his work.

“I hardly got paid for it. I used to get a lot of free gigs and favours. I didn’t care about the money that much. I didn’t know I had to be paid to perform,” commented the Sithi Shwi hitmaker.

The singer who recently learnt how to drive knew that he needed to make money, resorting to selling sweets, clothes and just about anything to maintain his image.

Explaining why he didn’t mind singing for free, he noted:

“I did music as a passion and I knew one day, if I push hard enough, my big break will come. But I wasn’t expecting it to happen so quickly and so aggressively.”

Young Stunna's vocals catch Kabza's attention

After the singer caught Kabza De Small’s eye, later joining Kabza’s Piano Hub record label, floods of success came his way. He flourished, making him an instant success. His debut album Notumato which features hits such as Adiwele and Bayeke topped music charts.

Since entering mainstream music, the singer has collaborated with big names such as K.O., DJ Maphorisa, and many others.

On his Instagram feed, the artist, who is grateful to Kabza De Small for offering him a platform, shared a picture of his young self during his struggle days.

He captioned his post:

“I can tell you a story and make both of us cry about it. I came a long way yho, I deserve to shine 😭. Thank God I met Papta and uncle Phorry , God bless everyone I met and worked with through this journey , your situation is never your destination ! 😭🙆🏽‍♂️.”

