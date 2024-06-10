Amapiano singing sensation Young Stunna performed at the Red Bull Symphonic with Kabza De Small

The rising star performed his hit song Adiwele and said it was the best thing to ever happen to him

This is not the first time the singer got emotional during a performance; he also cried during his show in Mozambique

Young Stunna put in quite a show at the Red Bull Symphonic with Kabza De Small. The singer gave an emotional show, so much so that he broke down in tears.

Young Stunna got emotional during his recent performance, and he explained why. Image: @youngstunna_rsa

Source: Instagram

Young Stunna tears up during performance

Amapiano star Young Stunna performed his hit song Adiwele during the highly anticipated show, which took place recently at Gold Reef City. Kabza De Small teamed up with Ofentse Pitse and her symphonic Orchestra to give the audience a show.

This moment was monumental for Young Stunna, who was overcome by emotions.

Reacting to the Instagram post, Stunna said:

"Couldn’t hold those tears. I swear this is the best thing ever. Thank you, family."

Stunna said, "Oh Nkos yam, thank you so much, guys. I receive all the blessings with open hands. Inkos ibenaniiiii (May God be with you all.)"

Young Stunna cries during Mozambique show

This would not be the first time the singer got emotional during a performance. He also cried during his performance in Mozambique.

Stunna explained that it was because he performed with Kabza De Small and had come so far in his career.

I cry, oh yes, I cry a lot because who tf ain’t scared to perform with @kabelomotha_ in front of thousands of people!? Two years ago, I wouldn’t believe you if you told me I’d be here two years to come. I can’t even finish this caption! I love you so much. Mozambique, you’re my second home. @picasso_negrao, thank you for making sure I always visit, man. God bless."

Young Stunn freestyles with Toss

In a previous report from Briefly News, Amapiano stars Young Stunna and Toss freestyled together in a viral video.

Mzansi shared mixed feelings about the video, with some suggesting that they might have been high off something. Many were concerned about Stunna's conduct in the video, and the salty comments started coming through.

