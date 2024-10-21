Musician Sjava recently sparked a debate about the impact of social media criticism and artistic expression

The Ngempela hitmaker said the negative comments from fans negatively influence the artists who read them

Mzansi disagreed with him and said some artists need to have access to constructive expression

Sjava reckons artists should have minimal exposure to the comments from fans on social media. Image: Oupa Bopape

Sjava spoke on the impact social media has on artists and how they make their music. The muso ignited a debate online, with people disagreeing with his statements.

Sjava on social media and the negative comments

Taking to Twitter (X), Sjava relayed his thoughts on the impact of having too much access to critics and how this affects their expression.

The Ngempela hitmaker said this negatively influences the artists, creative process.

"Artists having too much access to reading comments about what the fans say about them or rather what they think about their art on social media will Ruin a lot of artistry, especially MUSICIANS."

Mzansi reacts to Sjava's remarks

Mzansi disagreed with him and said some artists need to have access to constructive expression and be told if their music is trash.

@Cheez_1011

"If you're making a product, you have to know what the consumers think about it 🤷🏼‍♂️"

@mnm_meya

"But some people need to be told to stop."

@ChrisEcxel102

"South Africans don't compromise when it comes to good quality music, or our SA artists will end up on the dark side of social media."

@BlackJugde

"Kodwa Nkabie, when you're an musician people are your consumers and you should be able to open yourself up for criticism. They're are the most important factor in this puzzle. They buy your product therefore they're eligible to put you under scrutiny."

@SakhilOneal

"Cha bhuti...you should be mature enough to understand constructive criticism, it's all in good faith, at the end of the day we're the consumers."

@KhajoAMG

"If you're making music for the fans, you're bound to listen to them."

Sjava and fan strike a deal

