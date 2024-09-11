A local fan recently struck a deal with the South African musician and actor Sjava

This followed after Sjava sought a person with a jacket that he wanted which he offered to pay R1000 for it

Many netizens on social media rooted for the local fan and hoped that Sjava would give him a chance

A fan strikes a deal with Sjava on social media. Image: @sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

Social media has been buzzing after a local young man shot his shot at the South African musician Sjava.

Fan strikes a deal with Sjava

The young local man didn't hold back after he saw an opportunity for him to strike a deal with the Queendom actor Sjava.

Recently, the Before hitmaker went on his Twitter (X) page to ask his fans if one of them owned a specific vintage jacket that he had been looking for and also stated that he would pay R1000 for it.

In response to his tweet, a young local fan of the star @iamRTI shared a picture of himself wearing that jacket and struck a deal with him. The man said he would give Sjava the jacket if only he allowed him to say one verse in his upcoming song.

The fan wrote:

"Hit my dm grootman, keep the 1k. I need a Verse. Even if it's just four words."

See the post below:

Netizens rooted for the fan

Many netizens on social media rooted for the local fan and hoped that Sjava would give him a chance. See some of the comments below:

@Professor_Isco said:

"Your late bro is working extra time to see you winning bro."

@sipheshezie wrote:

"I hope you get that feature!"

@BT_Motsugi responded:

"@Sjava_atm just 4 words bafo, then my hommie will be good."

@Sanelek99339942 commented:

"Smart move good luck bhuti."

@KingNema_Jnr tweeted:

"The jacket is available @Sjava_atm for a verse. DM @iamRTI then it's all yours."

@sphiwe_goodwill mentioned:

"Good business move."

Sjava celebrates Isibuko album reaching over 40M streams

Briefly News previously reported that Sjava gained over a million followers on Spotify and celebrated the milestone with his supporters. The singer's latest album, Isibuko, has achieved monumental milestones with over 40 million streams since its release in January 2023.

Sjava's distinctive blend of Afro-soul and hip-hop resonate with global audiences, earning him widespread acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News