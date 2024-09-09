South African musician Sjava recently showed off his new luxurious car on social media

A video of the Before hitmaker cruising in his new Porshe 718 Boxster gts was posted on Twitter (X)

Many netizens weighed in on Sjava showing off his luxurious new vehicle online

Sjava got himself a new luxurious car. Image: @sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

South African musician Sjava has fine taste in cars and recently posted a picture of one of his luxurious wheels on social media.

Sjava buys himself new Porsche 718 Boxster GTS

Sjava became the talk of the town after a video of him showing off his new luxurious Porsche 718 Boxster GTS on social media.

MDNews, a news and gossip page, recently posted a video of the Queendom actor cruising in his new car on its Twitter (X) page.

The video was captioned:

"Sjava cruising in his Porsche."

Watch the video below:

Netizens weigh in on Sjava buying himself a new Porsche

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Sjava cruising in a luxury Porche 718 Boxster GTS. Here's what they had to say:

@Gaopalelwe08 said:

"Well deserved, dude works hard."

@Crasythings wrote:

"The only person who Ambitious Entertainment paid."

@TheRealSmomoh commented:

"He's cruising nicely."

@EyesizweIntando replied:

"Congrats to him."

@wavvymoos responded:

"Please, can he not show us his capitec account number in 12 years time."

@JabulaniShanga2 tweeted:

"The disease of South African artists showing off in movable assets instead of fixed assets and investments. Jikijiki we will be asked for donations when this movable wealth is gone."

@Hlangus_ stated:

"I wonder what made him buy a Boxster."

@Mandalino323253 said:

"I hope his finances are in order."

Sjava celebrates Isibuko album after reaching over 40M streams

Briefly News previously reported that Sjava gained over a million followers on Spotify and celebrated the milestone with his supporters. The singer's latest album, Isibuko, has achieved monumental milestones, with over 40 million streams since its release in January 2023.

Sjava's distinctive blend of Afro-soul and hip-hop resonate with global audiences, earning him widespread acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News