A young woman took to social media to share the problems she faced working at a club in the Free State

In a TikTok video, the woman revealed her experience after working in Bloemfontein, and it sounded horrific

Many people were taken aback when the woman detailed her disturbing story about a toxic workplace

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A Bloemfontein woman shared her experience trying to work as a waitress. The lady exposed a club alleging that they mistreated her.

A Bloemfontein waitress shared how she was ruthlessly fired after not being paid. Image: @MDDNnewss / X / Image Source / Getty Images

Source: UGC

Online users shared their thoughts after hearing about the unfair treatment the waitress suffered. People flooded the comment section to rally behind her.

Woman shares waitressing nightmare

In a TikTok video reshared by @MDNnewss, a woman @reekymakae8 shared that she worked in Bloemfontein at a restaurant that failed to pay her for six months. She detailed the restaurant's strange practices, including being expected to bring their own tools, being charged fines and waiters had to wash their own dishes.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The restaurant also claimed that the labour department said it was legal for them only to be paid in tips because the restaurant was not making money. Eventually, the waitress was not able to come to work as she had no money and asked her manager for the tips she made. In response, they allegedly called a meeting to fire all the servers.

South Africa supports wronged waitress

Many people commented on the post, sharing their thoughts about the club. Read the comments below:

@Mthunzi_zn commented:

"It's becoming very common for restaurant owners and managers to be greedy with waiters' tips. Durban Umhlanga Rockets and Brown Sugar are guilty of this, and it's painful how these people work so hard only to get robbed by their superiors."

@masotobe39 said:

"Then they say SAns are lazy when all they want is to exploit us. Who works without getting a salary? Nxaa."

@kingscelo_05 wrote:

"But I don't get why owners don't want to pay their employees.. We don't hire those waiters, why are they relying on us.Tips are not supposed to be their salaries; people are thanking their service, restaurant owners are scamming people now."

@_Lolo_Pat was touched:

"This is painful."

@Lord_GT15 lamented:

"'South Africans lack skills.' That time, they're talking about the skill of keeping quiet about slavery."

@Sifiso22205704 argued:

"But as I've said before, this thing of tips must come to an end. Restaurants must pay their employees."

SA furious that Babel, Ocean Basket owe workers

Briefly News previously reported that the government found that two Menlyn-based restaurants, Babel Restaurant and Ocean Basket, owe their workers over R1 million in unpaid wages.

According to @IOL, the raid, which included the Hawks, the Department of Labour, and the Department of Home Affairs, yielded more infringements of the country's labour laws. Both restaurants did not comply with the Minimum Wage Act, which states that workers should receive at least R27.58 per hour.

Babel owes its workers, including cleaners and servers, over R560,000 in unpaid wages. The workers received as little as R150 per shift and worked 12 to 15 hours at a time, contravening the Basic Conditions of Employment Act.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News