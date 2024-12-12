The seasoned actor Luthuli Dlamini recently responded to the rumours of him being homeless

Earlier on, a source who claimed she was a neighbour of the star reported to the media that the former Scandal! actor was living at a drug den

Many netizens reacted to the video of Luthuli unwell, claiming that he isn't homeless and is okay

Once again, the seasoned actor Luthuli Dlamini has made headlines on social media regarding recent rumours about his living situation.

Luthuli Dlamini responds to rumours of him being homeless

The South African seasoned actor Luthuli Dlamini hasn’t been seen on TV or at other industry-exclusive events, and everyone was left wondering why.

Recently, the star has broken his silence after rumours of him being homeless and living at an abandoned house used by drug addicts. Earlier on, a source claiming to be Dlamini's neighbour told the media that the star had been financially struggling and homeless for almost a year.

However, the former Scandal! The actor responded defensively to the rumours, saying that he was okay and living in a perfect home, though his appearance said otherwise.

The clip was posted by an online user @_BlackZA on their Twitter (X) page.

The video was captioned:

"Luthuli Dlamini says he is not homeless, and he stays in a beautiful place in Durban and is not at home in Durban."

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to Dlamini's response

Shortly after the star responded to the rumours of him being homeless and denying them, many netizens found it hard to believe that he was okay. Here's what they had to say:

@Jabstar_86 questioned:

"What happened to such a great actor, Mara Bafethu?"

@nhlayisi_M responded:

"Your life can turn upside down just like that."

@Sindi_Speelman wrote:

"People in television must just come out and tell us what's happening in there...there is no way that all these great actors end up in such a state!"

@Makwe_GVN said:

"This one has pride. Doing laundry with sunlight-bar-soap in the scotching sun, with torn-up shoes."

