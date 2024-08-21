Linda Sibiya will organise the highly anticipated KwaZulu-Natal Creative Arts and Music Masterclass

The radio veteran shared on Instagram that the event will take place at the Olive Convention centre this week

The event will be graced by some Gospel artists who will perform, including Jumbo, Dumi Mkokstad and more

The KZN Creative Arts and Music Masterclass is organised by Linda Sibiya. Image: @lindasibiya

The KwaZulu-Natal Creative Arts and Music Masterclass promises to be an eventful gathering where artists will gain knowledge on how to sustain themselves.

Linda Sibiya announces the masterclass date and venue

The former Ukhozi FM radio presenter Linda Sibiya has announced the highly anticipated masterclass, which aims to equip artists with the necessary knowledge to navigate the music industry.

The star took to Instagram to share the poster of the event, announcing that it will take place at the Olive Convention centre this week. There will also be performances by some Gospel artists, including Jumbo, Dumi Mkokstad and more.

"KZN arts & music masterclass, [it is] free of charge. Event 10 to 5pm, everyone is invited. Registration starts at 8 am at Olive Convention Centre. 22 August 2024, and later music music music. Dumi Mkokstad, Xolly Mncwango, Phindi P, Jumbo, Ayanda Ntanzi and Sindi Ntombela."

What can attendees expect from the masterclass

Some of the topics that will be covered at the workshop include Basic Law for the Arts, which will be presented by singer Ayanda Ntanzi. The Gospel star, who had a successful one-man show, is also a layer by profession.

Other topics include mental health, social media management, financial literacy, business ethics and principles, brand development and basic creative administration.

Netizens cannot wait to attend the event taking place on Thursday, 22 August.

Rebecca Malope on beef with Lindelani Mkhize

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gospel star Dr Rebecca Malope has addressed the alleged humiliation she faced while performing at Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's funeral.

Her performance was cut short by MC Dr Lindelani Mkhize, which led people to assume that there was beef between them. Fans were pleased to know that all was well between the music legends and sang Mam Ribs' praises for being gracious.

