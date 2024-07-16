Gospel singer Ayanda Ntanzi recently held his According to Grace one-man show in Durban

The artist was named a "Chris Brown wannabe" because of his entrance, which saw him swinging in the air

People online mocked him and said his music catalogue was not fitting for him to pull off such a stunt

Ayanda Ntanzi recently had an epic entrance at his one-man show held at the Durban International Convention Centre this past weekend. He put on quite a show, and the internet could not stop gushing over him.

Ayanda Ntanzi teased over stage entrance

Gospel star Ayanda Ntanzi gathered his KZN fans for an epic night of worship in Durban. He had an album listening concert for his According To Grace album, and it was a one-man show. The performance took place on Saturday, 13 July 2024.

Ntanzi pulled out all the stops to make this a night to remember with the help of the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra.

"People of God!! Thank you, family!" Ntanzi exclaimed.

People online mocked the video of the singer, saying his music catalogue was not fitting for him to pull off such a stunt.

Mzansi calls Ayanda Ntanzi a Chris Brown wannabe

The jokes came flying, with people calling Ntanzi a "Chris Brown wannabe" artist. During his 11:11 tour, Chris Brown floated in the air during his performances, and he went viral when he got stuck mid-air and needed a ladder to help him get down.

that_zulu_chick laughed:

"That dramatic entrance he wanted actually happened, lol."

wettrock teased:

"Hey, breezy."

refilwemochoari asked:

"Ayanda, are you not afraid to fall on the ground, you know?"

tseposays joked:

"I will smack you, Chris Breezy."

ladydeesa added:

"You know what, it's Chris Brown's fault, vele."

