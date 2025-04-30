Controversial podcaster MacG has ignored recent criticism by promoting his new book, 'Uncancelable', on social media

The host of 'Podcast and Chill' is looking ahead amid backlash from fans over his crude comment about actress Minnie Dlamini

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they could not wait to read the book, while others called the podcaster arrogant and promised not to read a single page

Amid backlash from fans over his controversial comment about actress Minnie Dlamini, podcaster MacG has turned his attention to pushing his new book, Uncancelable.

The host of Podcast and Chill has recently been dragged through the mud over his comment about Dlamini’s body odour, while co-host Sol Phenduka has also caught shade from fans.

Controversial podcast host MacG is pushing the sale of his new book, 'Uncancelable'. Image: macgunleashed.

Image: macgunleashed.

Following his controversial comment about Dlamini’s body odour, the 36-year-old continues to face backlash from fans, while he was reprimanded by DSTV channel Moja Love.

MacG pushes his new book amid backlash from fans

MacG told fans to buy the book via the show's X account:

While a section of the Mzansi public has dragged MacG through the mud, the outspoken podcaster still has a loyal following who have promised to support him.

MacG has made a name for himself by making controversial comments not only on the podcast but also on other platforms, such as his foul-mouthed appearance on a British show.

Watch MacG speak on Podcast and Chill in the video below:

Despite having the support of his fans, a new chapter was added to the controversy after a former Podcast and Chill employee opened up about his personality off camera.

Sol Phenduka and MacG, the hosts of 'Podcast and Chill' have been criticised by fans. Image: Macgunleashed.

Image: Macgunleashed.

Mzansi is divided about MacG’s book

Local netizens reacted on social media to express division over MacG’s book with some rushing to buy it, while others said they would not waste their time by even looking at it.

MondeNkululeko is a fan:

“I want it.”

Mpho_khumalo1 backs MacG:

“Once a chiller, always a Chiller!! MacG is 'Uncancelable' #podcastandchill.”

NtateNkhela is not a fan:

“Only fools will buy that copy bro.”

Thisthat_Acadmy criticised MacG:

“Arrogance at its best.”

MisInfoCrusher admires MacG:

“The 'Uncancelable' king.”

Visse_ss cannot wait to read the book:

“I need to get mine ASAP.”

Chefluuu sent MacG a warning:

“Nobody decent will buy that rubbish, God is going to humble you someday and I pray it be sooner. Your little empty-headed minions will respond and I won't read because I don't care about their opinion.”

DolfineDD suggested another book:

“I'd rather read 'Winnie the Pooh'.”

Z52948Van will not be buying the book:

“I got no beef with these boys but I'm ain't gonna waste my time with their merchandise. There's nothing constructive coming from their loose cannon, stinky mouths.”

Khokane101 said MacG must be careful:

“The higher you go the harder you fall. We're watching.”

Nota Baloyi is on team MacG

As reported by Briefly News, Mzansi music executive Nota Baloyi has seemingly defended controversial podcaster MacG, amid criticism from fans and DSTV channel Moja Love.

Baloyi said Moja Love’s statement condemning MacG’s comments about Minnie Dlamini is their way of trying to hamper his career.

