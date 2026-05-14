South African beauty queen Shudufhadzo Musida has announced a major milestone in her master's degree journey

The former Miss South Africa enrolled at Columbia University, and she reflected on her hardships and wins

Her achievement was celebrated on social media, with people offering reactions to the Instagram post

Former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida has completed her master’s degree at Columbia University. Image: Shudufhadzomusida

Source: Instagram

South African beauty queen, Shudufhadzo Musida, left many of her followers inspired after she shared a milestone in her Columbia University studies.

The former Miss South Africa 2020 enrolled at a New York higher learning institution to complete her master's studies in International Affairs, focusing on economic and political development.

Shudufhadzo completes her masters

Shudu was the ultimate example of beauty and brains after announcing that she is a Columbia graduate. Her year was documented in her Instagram post on Wednesday, 13 May 2026, from the first day of orientation till the last day of her exams.

"Pens down! Incoming @columbia Grad. To God be all the glory. The last 12 frames from my first year of school hit different now. From the first week of orientation to the end of the first year," she reflected.

Shudu holds a Bachelor of Social Science degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from the University of Pretoria and a BA Honours degree in International Relations from Wits University.

Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida has bagged her Master’s Degree at Columbia University. Image: Shudufhadzomusida

Source: Instagram

Mzansi congratulated Shudufhadzo on her milestone

hulisaniravele shared:

"Aaaaaaahhhhhhhhhh! You did it, Sesi. What a journey."

homba_mazaleni exclaimed:

"You continue to show us that anything is possible! This is no small feat. CONGRATULATIONS!"

lichipan reacted:

"Feels like we were just planning your surprise farewell yesterday, and now you’re graduating with your Master’s from Columbia. So incredibly proud of you and everything you’ve accomplished. I know how much hard work and heart went into this chapter. Columbia is lucky to have had you. Congratulations, my love, you did it!"

thato_bm stated:

"To reflect on the beginning of this vision, when it was first a hope in your heart and mind, to the actual journey, and now this post? Directly demonstrates your willpower. YOU DID IT, motho waka. You keep doing it, chasing your dreams! I am so proud of you, promise me to sit in this moment for more than just a moment and before thinking about what’s next. Well done, mama."

zanelepotelwa

"So so proud of you, my beautiful. The force that you are!!! Thank you, Jesus."

allthingsmisssa stated:

"Congratulations, Shudu! You are our greatest inspiration. Pulling that off amongst everything else you do is so inspiring."

Dr Musa Mthombeni bags master's degree

Another celebrity who bagged a Master's Degree, as reported by Briefly News, was Dr Musa Mthombeni. The popular medical doctor and TV personality recently disclosed that he completed the requirements for his Master of Medicine in Diagnostic Radiology.

Dr Musa, as he is affectionately known, obtained his qualification from the University of the Witwatersrand. He took to his Instagram account and shared a screenshot of the email from the tertiary education institution confirming the milestone.

Source: Briefly News