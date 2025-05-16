Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida completed her first year of a master’s degree in International Affairs at Columbia University, focusing on economic and political development

Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida is beauty-with-brains-personified. The stunner, who is currently enrolled at Columbia University in the United States of America for her master's degree, celebrated a milestone in her journey.

Former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida is celebrating a milestone in her master's degree journey.

Shudu Musida completes first year of master's degree

Our girl Shudu Musida is setting the best example for the young girls who look up to her. The star, who holds a Bachelor of Social Science degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from the University of Pretoria and a BA Honours degree in International Relations from Wits University, is studying for her Master's Degree in International Affairs, focusing on economic and political development in New York.

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, 15 May 2025, the beauty queen celebrated completing one year of her studies. She shared a montage showing the moments she spent on campus and wrote:

"By God's grace."

Shudu Musida's followers celebrate her success

Fans celebrated Shudu's progress in her journey to earning her master's degree at Columbia University in New York. Celebs like Hulisani Ravele, Basetsana Kumalo and Nozipho from The Mommy Club shared sweet comments.

@hulisani ravele wrote:

"Well done, Sesi!!! 🙌🏾👏🏾 Gaweni i tsini! 😁💃🏾"

@simplynozipho commented:

"Well done, baby sis ❤️"

@basetsanakumalo said:

"Congratulations sweetheart 🙌🏾"

@thato_bm added:

"You put it from your heart to God's ears and the universe. I’m so proud of you, Shudu ❤️"

@lolo_nem noted:

"Congratulations on this huge milestone. You are one step closer❤️"

Shudu is setting the bar high

South Africans love seeing a young woman pursuing her dreams. Shudu has been breaking the glass ceiling and showing young girls that a girl from Ha-Masia can do it. The 28-year-old beauty queen, who was appointed the United Nations Population Fund’s Global Champion for Women and Girls shared her campaign to end female genital mutilation (FGM).

Musida is also using her platform to empower women and children. She often participates in campaigns that push for gender equality. Speaking at her UN appointment, Shudu said:

“We also gather during a difficult time. In recent weeks, we have seen funding cuts that have forced humanitarian services to shut down. Women and girls have been left without clinics, support and shelter. Abandoned amidst catastrophes not of their own making.”

Shudufhadzo Musida announced that she completed a year in her master's degree journey.

