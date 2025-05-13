How Old Is Pearl Thusi? Star Marks Birthday With Emotional Post: “I Want To Thank the Almighty God”
- Popular South African actress Pearl Thusi celebrates her 37th birthday with heartfelt gratitude, thanking God and her ancestors for their blessings
- Fans flood her social media with sweet birthday messages, praising her impact on the entertainment industry and expressing admiration for her
- Reflecting on her father's memory, Pearl shares an emotional post, remembering his birthday calls and the pain of his passing
Popular South African actress Pearl Thusi celebrated another trip around the sun with a heartfelt post on her page. The media personality, who is celebrating her 37th birthday, thanked God and her ancestors for watching over her.
Pearl Thusi's real age revealed
One of Mzansi's popular media personalities, Pearl Thusi, is celebrating her special day. The multi-talented star, who is a talented actress, model, DJ, singer and reality television star, shared a few pictures and wrote a sweet post. The post read:
"I want to thank the Almighty God, my angels and ancestors who never cease to watch over me. My ancestors and intercessors connect me with my divine destiny. I am thankful for yet another year of grace, joy, success, love and blessings! Happy birthday to me! "
Fans celebrated Pearl on her birthday
Social media users flooded the Queen Sono actress' page with sweet birthday messages. Some fans even took the opportunity to give Pearl her flowers for her incredible impact on the South African showbiz industry.
@amandadupont said:
"Happy birthday ❤️"
@masana.makhubela_ wrote:
"One of our most disrespected celebrities , sometimes she deserves it bit can't deny her impact,LEGEND🙌"
@lerato.nkambule commented:
"God woke up one day and said "Let there be Pearl"🥹"
@max_berstappen added:
"Is the photographer the guy you asked Do you want to eat me? then he replies yes, my love yes 😅"
@rooirenay said:
"Happy Bday Pearl ❤️ Hope your bday is amazing as you are 🙌👏enjoy and God Bless you 💖"
@brbmhlanga wrote:
"Aging like fine wine 🍷 😍 😋 happy birthday 🎂 🥳 🎉 🎈 🎁"
@yeukywenyasha said:
"She's the best I don't see the rest 🔥🔥.. happy birthday, Pearl"
@mazvarisashemabugu added:
"Pearl Thusi, happy birthday to you wishing you many more blessed years to come with long life will i satisfy you and show you my salvation. Psalms91v16."
Pearl Thusi remembers late dad on her birthday
In another birthday post, Pearl Thusi shared a touching throwback video of her late father singing for her on her birthday. The star who has been open about dealing with her father's passing said this year's birthday was hard because she was missing her father. The touching caption on the video read:
"Missing my birthday phone calls from my bestie… 🥹🥹🥹🥹"
Nadia Nakai sends birthday message to Pearl Thusi
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai led Mzansi fans in wishing actress and model Pearl Thusi a happy 37th birthday on Tuesday, 13 May 2025.
The Mzansi rapper sent a loving message to Thusi on her special day, revealing the tight bond between the two by posting several pictures of the two of them together.
