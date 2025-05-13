Pearl Thusi was honoured for her acting roles in a touching tribute as she turned 37 on Tuesday, 13 May

The award-winning actress was deeply touched by the heartwarming tribute and responded with gratitude

Fans filled the comments with birthday messages and praise for Thusi's acting career, with some requesting her to return to the small screen

Pearl Thusi was honoured with a moving tribute on her 37th birthday. Image: pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Seasoned media personality Pearl Thusi was left in her feelings after a publication celebrated her birthday with a touching tribute.

Thusi celebrated her 37th birthday on Tuesday, 13 May, and entertainment blog Actor Spaces made her day more special.

Pearl Thusi's acting roles celebrated on her 37th birthday

Actor Spaces took to Instagram and gave Pearl Thusi her flowers. The blog shared pictures of Pearl’s roles over the years, starting with her breakout role as Samkelisiwe in Zone 14, her celebrated role as Queen Sono, up until her last role as Onajite Johnson-Ibrahim in the Nigerian short film Her Perfect Life. The post was captioned:

“From the global stage to the heart of African storytelling. This week we celebrate Pearl Thusi. Swipe left for a few faces off Pearl & Comment with your favourite: Zone 14 (2007) as Samkelisiwe, Family Bonds (2006) as Character, The No.1 Ladies Detective Agency (2009) as Patricia Kopong, Tremors 5: Bloodlines (2015) as Dr. Nandi Montabu, Einfach Rosa (2015) as Nandi, Kalushi: The Story Of Solomon Mahlangu (2016) as Brenda Riviera, Quantico (2016) as Dayana Mampasi, Catching Feelings (2017) as Sam, The Scorpion King: Book Of Souls (2018) as Tala, Bulletproof 2 (2020) as Jo, Queen Sono (2020) as Queen Sono, Fistful of Vengeance (2022) as Zama Zulu, Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire [and] Her Perfect Life (2023) as Onajite Johnson-Ibrahim.”

See the post below:

Pearl Thusi was moved by the touching tribute and expressed gratitude to the blog for celebrating her on her special day. She wrote:

“This means so much! Thank you!”

Netizens celebrate Pearl Thusi on her birthday

Netizens filled the comments with celebratory messages. Several netizens mentioned their favourite Pearl Thusi role, while others called on the talented reality TV star to make her highly anticipated return to the small screen.

Here are some of the comments:

lulu_hela said:

“What a talented thespian🙌🏽♥️”

ndaba13 remarked:

“’Isidingo’? Let's not forget ‘Isidingo’ brothers.”

mfumo_b requested:

“Pearl needs to get back on screen ASAP!”

lethabo_happinesss said:

“I liked Jo on Bulletproof🔥🔥 Happiest birthday mama panther @pearlthusi”

soniabossy responded:

“Oh Pearly 🥰I wish to see more of you on the screen. Happy birthday, beautiful lady ❤️”

nonjabulo_ladyfair said:

"Happy birthday, beautiful Sithembile Xola Pearl Thusi 😍😍😍"

Pearl Thusi's iconic acting roles were listed and celebrated on her birthday. Image: pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Pearl Thusi celebrates her 37th birthday

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi celebrated her 37th birthday on her Instagram account.

The actress celebrated another trip around the sun with a heartfelt post on her official Instagram page.

Pearl Thusi shared a few pictures of herself and thanked God and her ancestors for watching over her. Her fans filled her comments with celebratory messages and tributes.

