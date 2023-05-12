Mzansi actress Pearl Thusi announced on Instagram that she would play the lead in the Nigerian film Her Perfect Life

Thusi shared the trailer and wrote a lengthy caption discussing the plot of the film directed by Amo Abudu

South Africans praised Pearl Thusi's outstanding performance in the teaser and stated Her Perfect Life is a must-see

Pearl Thusi revealed she would play the lead role in the Nigerian movie 'Her Perfect Life'. Image: Emma McIntyre

Pearl Thusi has excitedly shared that she will star in the new Nigerian movie Her Perfect Life.

The former Queen Sono actress dropped the movie's gripping trailer, causing a frenzy online.

Pearl Thusi explains what Her Perfect Life is about

Pearl also penned a long caption sharing the plot of the movie. She stated that Her Perfect Life follows the story of Onajite Johnson Ibrahim, a woman who seems to lead a perfect life but is battling mental illness.

"It's a story that explores the complex and often-unspoken challenges that come with love, marriage, and mental health."

Her Perfect Life director Mo Abudu shows love to Pearl Thusi

According to ZAlebs, writer and director of Her Perfect Life Mo Abudu dedicated a lovely post to Pearl Thusi. Abudu commended Pearl for participating in the film and raising awareness about mental health.

The filmmaker said that films like Her Perfect Life are important because many people in African nations are still uneducated about mental health issues. Mo added that having actresses like Pearl interested in educating the public using art is incredible.

"With the support of individuals like you, we can help break the stigma surrounding mental health and create a more compassionate and empathetic society. Thank you once again for your advocacy."

Mzansi says they will watch Pearl Thusi's new movie, Her Perfect Life

@goddess_ises said:

"Yoh, this is perfection. I can't wait, Pearly"

@nonhlanhlakhuzwayo shared:

"This looks interesting. I'm so proud of you. Well done, Pearly "

@sikhosana_nonhlanhla posted:

"I can't wait to watch it ❤️"

@mutebajohnny replied:

"Congratulations, Pearl Thusi. We need to see more of these Pan-African productions between South Africa and Nigeria."

@mtk_mphemba commented:

"Zulu girl gone Nollywood."

@hamzaelfadly also said:

"I'm proud of you, my dear "

@thandiwe_umashandu added:

"The storyline looks interesting but let’s talk about your looks "

