Mzansi star Pearl Thusi announced that she would be taking a break from her official Instagram page

The famous Quantico actress did not specify how long she would be on leave, only that it would be indefinite

Thusi's hiatus fueled speculation that she was working on a new show with Netflix after they cancelled Queen Sono

Pearl Thusi announced a break from her Instagram account, which has over four million followers.

The decision was made after Thusi blessed the timeline with countless magnetic snaps from her travels, which began in Los Angeles and led to other countries such as Nigeria, India and Brazil.

ZAlebs reports that Pearl announced her indefinite hiatus from Instagram in an Instagram story.

The news outlet also speculated that Pearl might be working on a new Netflix show. She reportedly took an Instagram break to keep the project she's working on a secret from the media.

Pearl Thusi says contract renewal for Queen Sono is unlikely

In late 2022, Pearl shared her honest opinion about Netflix cancelling Queen Sono.

The show was canned due to production issues caused by covid-19, leaving many fans and Pearl devastated.

Despite the cancellation, the crime drama's Season 1 received positive feedback from first-time viewers, which frustrated Pearl. The actress tweeted about how sad she is that the story that has everyone glued to their screens will not be continuing.

"It’s wild that I’ve never seen all this amazing feedback on #QueenSono from all over the world. I’ve made peace with it not being renewed but reading this also made me quite sad. But I’m so happy we entertained so many people worldwide."

Mzansi sad that Queen Sono wasn't renewed

@AvorySkye said:

"Wait so It wasn't renewed? Mina bengithi you guys couldn't film because of covid and stuff? And you guys literally left us hanging. We all wanna know how the story ends, it's not complete yet. #QueenSono"

@gxddamnknowles shared:

"I miss Queen Sono so much."

@KingArthurOG posted:

"I'm very sad it wasn't renewed. I thoroughly enjoyed the show and you were great in it."

@lungielembatha replied:

"Here I was waiting on a new season. I'm really sad."

@veliaOPC commented:

"This is truly sad. We are out here waiting for the queen's revenge. Not to mention more epic fight scenes between you and @kateliquorish #QueenSono"

@williammenya added:

"One of my best series. It's so sad that there's no Season 2."

