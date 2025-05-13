Mzansi rapper Nadia Nakai sent a loving birthday message to media personality and close friend Pearl Thusi on Tuesday, 13 May 2025

Nakai showed that she and Thusi share a close bond after revealing that the pair spends hours on FaceTime talking to each other

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise the pair’s relationship and also sent well wishes to Mzansi beauty Thusi

Nadia Nakai led Mzansi fans in wishing actress and model Pearl Thusi a happy 37th birthday on Tuesday, 13 May 2025.

The Mzansi rapper sent a loving message to Thusi on her special day, revealing the tight bond between the two by posting several pictures of the two of them together.

Nadia Nakai proved she has a tight bond with birthday girl Pearl Thusi. Image: nadianakai and pearlthusi/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Despite constant criticism over her revealing outfits, Nakai was praised by Mzansi fans for showing love to Thusi, and they admired the obvious bond between the pair.

Nadia Nakai and Pearl Thusi spend hours talking to each other

Nakai wished Thusi a happy birthday in the Instagram post below:

According to her Instagram post, Nakai revealed the friendship between Thusi, who sparked questions from fans about her love life with some recent pictures online.

Nakai posted:

"[I] am so proud and grateful for you being in my life and our FaceTimes that last hours!!! You crack me up, but also always keep it 100!!! You are actually sometimes toooo honest! You can fry me a little! 😂😂 Never forget that you are a blessing to so many people; you have a heart of gold.”

Thusi celebrated her birthday on the Instagram post below:

Mzansi beauty Thusi continues to impress local fans

As Thusi celebrates turning 37, the Mzansi beauty remains one of the most loved media personalities in the country after starring in several iconic shows and movies.

Part of her long list of acting credentials include roles on Isidingo and Lip Sync: Battle Africa while her movie roles includes Scorpion King: Book of Souls and Bulletproof 2.

The model and actress has also earned praise for her devotion to her children and her duties as co-parent with sports entrepreneur Walter Mokoena.

Actress and model Pearl Thusi turned 37 on Tuesday, 13 May 2025. Image: pearlthusi.

Source: Instagram

Fans are in awe of Thusi and Nakai’s relationship

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they admire the obvious bond between the celebrity duo while they also sent Thusi well wishes on her special day.

Yanatakesonlife_ loves the bond:

“Genuine vibes between you guys! Happy birthday, Pearl 🎂🎈.”

Nne_anna_motherearth_tyhopho has something in common with Thusi:

“Another mindful Taurus ♉🥰🎉.”

Jubyfab is a fan:

“I love this friendship. Happy birthday @pearlthusi ❤️❤️❤️.”

Koketso_mohlatlego admires both women:

“You ladies are so beautiful❤️.”

Neelyd164 sent well wishes to Thusi:

“Happy birthday to you, gorgeous, wish you many more and a blessed future enjoy your day and year ❤️😎👍🏼💯😍😍😘😘❤️❤️📸🎈🎂🎂🎊🎉🎈🎈🎊💰💰🤩🍾🍾🍾🍾🍷🍷🍷🍷👌👋✨️⭐️⭐️⭐️💎💎🔥🔥🥰.”

