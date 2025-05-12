Dineo and Solo Langa celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary, much to the delight of local fans who celebrated their love on social media

To mark the occasion, Dineo sent a loving message on Instagram as the couple continues their special bond that has stretched over 13 years

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they were impressed with the actor and rapper’s relationship, saying they have enjoyed it since the start

Celebrated Mzansi couple Dineo and Solo Langa impressed the nation by celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary.

To mark the occasion, the Mzansi actress shared a heartwarming message to her rapper husband on social media as they continue to share their love, which has lasted for 13 years.

Celebrity couple Solo and Dineo Langa celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary.

Dineo’s loving message on social media is not the first time she has shared special moments of their relationship after she posted special words to Solo on his birthday in April 2025.

Dineo and Solo’s relationship is celebrated by South African fans

Dineo posted a loving message on her Instagram account:

To mark their special day, Dineo posted a loving message on Instagram, which proves that she is still in love with her husband.

Dineo posted:

“I love doing this life thing with you. The adventures so far suggest that this ride is still going to be more blissful, joyful and just downright exciting. I love you so so so so much.”

Actress Dineo and her husband are among the most celebrated celebrity couples in South Africa, while they previously showed their love by posting videos of them cooking together.

In addition to cute videos, such as them cooking together, the couple has also turned heads by showing love and affection in public events, such as the Bridgerton event hosted by Netflix.

Dineo celebrated Solo's birthday on the Instagram post below:

While Dineo continues to make her mark on the small screen, Solo is one of Mzansi’s favourite hip-hop artists and is loyal to his scores of fans.

Dineo and Solo Langa are loved by the South African public.

Fans are impressed with Dineo and Solo’s love

Local netizens reacted on social media by saying they are proud of the couple and sent them well wishes on their special day.

Karabontshweng says time flies:

“Can’t believe it’s been 6 years already. Happy anniversary fam❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Dudu_mathole loves their adventure:

“Chomi ngathi sisaseright nga just yall both!!! This has been such a love adventure, asiydingi mothers day! Happy, beautiful anniversary! You've made marriage look too easy! May you experience forever ♾️.”

Mantsoepout was full of love for the couple:

“Time flies!! Happy anniversary, my friends ❤️❤️.”

Yeyelicous says Dineo and Solo deserve their special day:

“Happy anniversary lovers, Ay nizamile to let people celebrate Mother’s Day now it's over it's your day.”

Didimarupeng was amazed by their love:

“Oh my goodness ba re taba di mahlong. The way you are looking at each other says it all. Happy anniversary my favorite couple. Dineo your smile is mesmerizing ❤️.”

Dineo Langa posts emotional farewell to Sello Motloung

As reported by Briefly News, South African actress Dineo Langa made an emotional video to mourn the loss of Unseen co-star Sello Motloung.

Motloung passed away in September 2024, and Langa showed love to her father figure by posting an emotional video honoring his memory.

